New Primal Introduces Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Sticks: A Convenient, Protein-Packed Snack with Classic Comfort Flavor

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Primal, a leader in clean-ingredient meat snacks, today announced the launch of its latest innovation: Rotisserie-Seasoned Chicken Sticks. Packed with 10g of protein, this new addition to New Primal's popular meat snack line combines tender, all-natural chicken with mouth-watering rotisserie seasoning flavors, offering consumers a convenient and satisfying high-protein snack option on the go.

The Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Sticks feature classic rotisserie chicken's comforting, savory profile, with distinctive notes of garlic, white and black pepper, onion, and parsley. Each stick delivers 10 grams of protein with only 60 calories, making them an ideal snack for health-conscious consumers, fitness enthusiasts, and busy families seeking quality nutrition without sacrificing flavor.

"Our customers have been asking for more meat snack options made with chicken. We couldn't think of a better way to expand our assortment than to make a meat snack inspired by familiar, comfort-food flavors," said Jason Burke, Founder and CEO of New Primal. "The Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Sticks were developed to satisfy that demand, combining the protein benefits of our meat snacks with the nostalgic taste everyone loves. We're excited to offer a product that's perfect for convenient snacking at home or on the go."

In line with New Primal's commitment to quality ingredients, the new Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Sticks are:

Gluten-free and sugar-free

High Protein: 10g per serving

Top 8 allergen-friendly

Made with all-natural chicken raised without added hormones or antibiotics

Whole30 approved, Paleo, and Keto friendly

The new Rotisserie-Seasoned Chicken Sticks are available today in a 5-Count Bag ($11.99 MSRP) and a convenient 20-Count Carton of individually wrapped 1oz sticks ($39.99 MSRP) for purchase on Amazon and the New Primal website. They will also arrive at select retailers nationwide this fall.

About New Primal

New Primal is a market leader in clean protein snacks. Founded to inspire people to reconnect with real food, New Primal creates products with integrity and simple ingredients. The company's portfolio includes premium jerky and meat sticks featuring responsibly sourced proteins and clean ingredients that deliver both nutrition and flavor. Each product is crafted to meet the highest quality standards while satisfying consumer demand for convenient, wholesome snacking options. For more information about New Primal and its products, visit www.thenewprimal.com.

