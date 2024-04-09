New Product Release: An AI-driven Weapon to Fight Vehicle-Associated Crime and Terrorism

"When implemented, this technology works. It works to solve crime, to prevent crime, and to keep you safe," said Stephen A. Zappala, Jr., District Attorney of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Post this

PlateSmart has been a key player in the LPR space for the last two decades. While listening to customers voice their challenges, PlateSmart realized that one particular problem kept cropping up repeatedly - the need for additional context around the static images of captured license plates.

Customers wanted to see what had actually happened at the scene without having to struggle with multiple video recording systems and search through thousands of hours of video footage for vital seconds of evidence.

The PlateSmart team took cognizance of this customer need and decided to build a solution. Now, after a year of research and development, PlateSmart is proud to release its new integrated video offering, PlateSmart Vision.

With this AI-powered tool, PlateSmart is now delivering video right into their LPR user interface. This provides numerous benefits:

Users can view the associated video at the click of a button without having to navigate to any other system.

This will save valuable time and resources for customers and will provide those crucial extra minutes that could mean the difference between life and death.

Users will also be able to choose video from other connected cameras available nearby with the help of a map displaying camera locations.

PlateSmart Vision works seamlessly with their enterprise-grade solution, ARES 3.0, as well as their mobile platform called Mobile Defender. PlateSmart Vision launches at the beginning of Q2, 2024.

PlateSmart is a veteran of the LPR space, having successfully served large customers in the law enforcement space as well as across 14 business verticals with its cutting-edge ALPR tools.

One of the customers served is Allegheny county, where PlateSmart captures more than 235,000 license plates daily across major transportation corridors to help officers fight crime more effectively.

"When implemented, this technology works. It works to solve crime, to prevent crime, and to keep you safe," said Stephen A. Zappala, Jr., District Attorney of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

To schedule a free consultation, visit www.platesmart.com.

About PlateSmart®

In business since 2004, PlateSmart Technologies was the first industry player to introduce a software-only, camera-agnostic automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) engine powered by early AI-based object recognition technology and compatible with both state-of-the-art cameras and video management systems (VMS). PlateSmart offers both mobile and fixed-location solutions, which are designed either to function as stand-alone tools or to integrate with third-party software and hardware. PlateSmart ARES®, the company's enterprise solution, provides real-time actionable intelligence with license plate number, state jurisdiction, and vehicle make recognition for complete situational awareness. PlateSmart's solutions are the recipients of multiple industry awards for excellence in security technology. www.platesmart.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain forward-looking statements and/or predictions. These statements are based on history, current knowledge, and current market conditions. They are subject to change without notice as conditions and knowledge change; therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Media Contact

Kathleen Chigos, PlateSmart Technologies, 1 8137490892, [email protected], PlateSmart.com

SOURCE PlateSmart Technologies