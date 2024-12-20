New Property Inspection Software for Apartments, HUD and Rural Development, Housing, Hotels, Hospitals, and Commercial Properties by Inspect2go

Inspect2go provides property inspection software for apartments, HUD housing, rural development housing, single-family homes, hotels, hospitals, and commercial properties. Inspect properties using mobile phones or tablets to document violations, take photos, and issue work orders.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspect2go provides property inspection software, property inspection management systems, and mobile applications. Users conduct inspections using a tablet, phone, or iPad/iPhone mobile app. System modules include web-based management dashboards, inspection schedules, work orders, and reporting. Programs cover public housing, residential rental property inspection applications, HUD, rural development, apartment inspections, commercial property inspection systems, hotel inspection apps, and hospital inspection systems.
Clients include property managers, property management companies, state and local government agencies. Users can inspect single-family properties, such as residential housing, single-family homes, and rental housing. Commercial property inspections cover multifamily rental properties, office buildings, factories, industrial manufacturing facilities, retail stores, warehouses, restaurants, and food establishments. The system also supports federally funded government housing inspections including multifamily apartment complexes and low-income/affordable housing units. Other versions are tailored for hotel room and hospital room inspections.
About Inspect2go
Inspect2go offers specialized software for city, county, and state-level government agencies. We serve public health, environmental health, engineering, building, code enforcement, and other departments that interact daily with the public. Products and services include public web portals for online citizen access, permitting and licensing software with online applications and payment processing, data migration, cloud (SQL) database hosting services, inspection mobile applications, and custom programming services to automate complex office workflows. Inspect2go products are web/cloud-based solutions with ongoing SaaS support and maintenance.
