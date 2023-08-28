New Provocative Billboards Fight Antisemitism and Seek to Engage Disengaged Jews in Time to Celebrate the High Holidays

"Judaism: Come for your girlfriend. Stay for the lack of Hell." Tweet this

"Judaism: Come for your girlfriend. Stay for the lack of Hell."

"So you eat bacon. God has other things to worry about."

"Even if you think kugel is an exercise for your vagina…JewBelong."

"Can a billboard end antisemitism? No. But You're not a billboard."

"We're just 78 years since the gas chambers. So no, a billboard calling out Jew hate isn't an overreaction."

"JewBelong mines Judaism for the essence and the relevance of the religion and then we explain that in easy-to-understand language. When people, no matter where they are on their Jewish journey, understand the relevance, love and the commonsense practicality of Jewish teachings it is game changing." says JewBelong co-founder, Archie Gottesman, adding "This is as true for someone who is born Jewish as it is for friends, allies and partners. Although it might not seem obvious, strong Jewish pride and respect automatically makes one braver about calling out antisemitism, because they know more about what they are standing up for."

The billboards will remain up through the High Holidays. Anyone interested– Jewish, non-Jewish ally, dad-was-Jewish-but-never-practiced, and anywhere in between– are encouraged to visit JewBelong.org to learn more. In celebration of the holidays, the website features accessible beginner-friendly guides: Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. L'Shanah tovah! (It means Happy New Year!)

About JewBelong

JewBelong is a non-profit group supporting Joyous Judaism and fighting antisemitism through a national outdoor campaign that includes traditional billboards as well as billboard trucks. JewBelong has run over 350 billboards across the country reaching over 250 million people. Our trucks have crossed the country and reached many millions more! Through a library of free resources, JewBelong also offers education and meaningful DIY rituals for Jews, allies, and anyone who has felt like a Jewish outsider or feels disengaged from the religion.

About JewBelong co-founder Archie Gottesman

Archie Gottesman is the co-founder of JewBelong, a nonprofit organization and web-based platform promoting religious tolerance and support for the Jewish faith. Using awareness campaigns, including outdoor campaigns in cities like Atlanta, New York, Boston, and San Francisco, JewBelong also focuses on ending the antisemitism growing in the U.S. Prior to founding JewBelong, Archie served for more than 30 years as executive vice president/chief branding officer of Edison Properties and its multiple entities. Gottesman was the voice behind Manhattan Mini Storage's iconic billboards, which became a viral sensation with a mix of edgy humor and pop culture.

