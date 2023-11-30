New Psych Mental Health Resource for NPs and PAs from ThriveAP & aPMHNP

"We are proud to endorse the ThriveAP best-in-class Psych Mental Health Transition to Practice Program. Their continued commitment to supporting APPs through proven solutions made ThriveAP the perfect partner." - Chris Fenker, Association Executive at aPMHNP Post this

"We are proud to endorse the ThriveAP best-in-class Psych Mental Health Transition to Practice Program. Their continued commitment to supporting advanced practice providers through proven solutions made ThriveAP the perfect partner. Together, with our shared vision to answer the unique needs of APPs practicing in the rapidly growing psych mental health space, we can provide enhanced support that makes a tangible difference for NPs and PAs, their employers, and patients alike," said Chris Fenker, Association Executive at Association of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners.

Jim Creason, President, and CEO at ThriveAP, continued, "Our partnership with the Association of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners highlights mutual commitment to advancing psych mental health care through unmatched transition to practice support and education. We are proud to partner with aPMHNP and know APPs benefiting from this collaboration will be better prepared to provide quality, compassionate care and respond to industry needs."

For more information on the ThriveAP Psych Mental Health program visit: https://www.thriveap.com/medical-specialties/psychiatry-mental-health

For more information on aPMHNP visit: https://apmhnp.enpnetwork.com/

About ThriveAP

Founded in 2012, ThriveAP is an education solution for advanced practice providers and the facilities that employ them. We are dedicated to helping NPs and PAs thrive - in every sense of the word. ThriveAP is focused on empowering clinicians both in and out of practice by standing alongside APPs from the beginning of their education throughout their careers. ThriveAP's programs help facilitate the growing impact of APPs in the delivery of healthcare and is recognized for its quality, relevance, and convenience. The ThriveAP curriculums blend interactive educational experiences, community, and support to improve provider productivity, proficiency, and confidence through real-world skill development. Learn more, ThriveAP.com

About the Association of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners:

The Association of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners (aPMHNP) is a professional association serving the needs of psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners (PMHNPs). aPMHNP was founded in 2021 and launched in 2022 as the inaugural year. Multiple NPs identified the need for an organization to address the unique needs of PMHNPs which instigate

