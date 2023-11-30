New Psych Mental Health Resource for NPs and PAs from ThriveAP & aPMHNP

ThriveAP, the leading transition to practice education solution for advanced practice providers (APPs), and the Association of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners (aPMHNP), a professional association serving the needs of psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners (PMHNPs) proudly announce a collaborative partnership providing extensive psych mental health transition to practice support, resources, and advocacy specifically for advanced practice providers (APPs).
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThriveAP, the leading transition to practice education solution for advanced practice providers (APPs), and the Association of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners (aPMHNP), a professional association serving the needs of psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners (PMHNPs) proudly announce a collaborative partnership providing extensive psych mental health transition to practice support, resources, and advocacy specifically for advanced practice providers (APPs).
aPMHNP and ThriveAP recognize psych mental health Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Physician Associates (PAs) face unique challenges in practice. To support the distinct needs of APPs transitioning to a psych mental health setting, these two leading organizations are partnering to offer a suite of comprehensive educational support. The ThriveAP, endorsed by aPMHNP, transition to practice curriculum is designed to provide application of knowledge, while establishing a foundation for continued professional growth. The Psych Mental Health Program offers education to NPs & PAs for the purpose of providing high quality psych mental health care in both the hospital and ambulatory settings. aPMHNP provides advocacy, complimentary missions, educational resources and support for the growing industry. Together, aPMHNP and ThriveAP are introducing an end-to-end solution that makes a true and meaningful impact.
"We are proud to endorse the ThriveAP best-in-class Psych Mental Health Transition to Practice Program. Their continued commitment to supporting advanced practice providers through proven solutions made ThriveAP the perfect partner. Together, with our shared vision to answer the unique needs of APPs practicing in the rapidly growing psych mental health space, we can provide enhanced support that makes a tangible difference for NPs and PAs, their employers, and patients alike," said Chris Fenker, Association Executive at Association of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners.
Jim Creason, President, and CEO at ThriveAP, continued, "Our partnership with the Association of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners highlights mutual commitment to advancing psych mental health care through unmatched transition to practice support and education. We are proud to partner with aPMHNP and know APPs benefiting from this collaboration will be better prepared to provide quality, compassionate care and respond to industry needs."
For more information on the ThriveAP Psych Mental Health program visit: https://www.thriveap.com/medical-specialties/psychiatry-mental-health
For more information on aPMHNP visit: https://apmhnp.enpnetwork.com/
About ThriveAP
Founded in 2012, ThriveAP is an education solution for advanced practice providers and the facilities that employ them. We are dedicated to helping NPs and PAs thrive - in every sense of the word. ThriveAP is focused on empowering clinicians both in and out of practice by standing alongside APPs from the beginning of their education throughout their careers. ThriveAP's programs help facilitate the growing impact of APPs in the delivery of healthcare and is recognized for its quality, relevance, and convenience. The ThriveAP curriculums blend interactive educational experiences, community, and support to improve provider productivity, proficiency, and confidence through real-world skill development. Learn more, ThriveAP.com
About the Association of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners:
The Association of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners (aPMHNP) is a professional association serving the needs of psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners (PMHNPs). aPMHNP was founded in 2021 and launched in 2022 as the inaugural year. Multiple NPs identified the need for an organization to address the unique needs of PMHNPs which instigate
Media Contact
sarah maxwell, ThriveAP, 1 4406673611, [email protected], https://www.thriveap.com/
SOURCE ThriveAP
