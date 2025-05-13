New Public-Private Alliance Aims to Transform St. Croix Into Caribbean Capital Markets Powerhouse

"5 STAR BDM is building more than a platform—we're building a movement. St. Croix will be the epicenter of a new economic era that finally puts minority-led businesses at the forefront of capital, commerce, and global relevance." — Grant McGaugh, CEO of 5 STAR BDM Post this

"This is an exciting day for the U.S. Virgin Islands as we embrace a future filled with promise and opportunity," Governor Bryan emphasized during the signing ceremony between the Government of the Virgin Islands (GVI), SEDI-CASE, Connect Caribe. "Today's announcement represents a collaborative effort to unlock the economic potential of our region, to create a more connected and prosperous Caribbean, and to position the U.S. Virgin Islands as a leading hub for trade, commerce, and innovation."

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Deserve a Stage.

This multipronged initiative brings real-world solutions to long-standing economic barriers, laying the groundwork for a reimagined Caribbean economy built on access, connectivity, and empowerment:

Innovative Trade Finance Solutions: St. Croix will pioneer industry-leading frameworks aimed at easing access to capital for minority entrepreneurs. This is not just about "leveling the field"—it's about changing the game altogether.

"St. Croix is America's best-kept secret in the Caribbean—a U.S. National Heritage Area ready to lead not only in tourism, but in global trade, remote work, and investment," said Weeks. "This initiative invites the world to rediscover St. Croix as a strategic gateway for both leisure and serious business."

From Vision to Reality

Cruise tourism is surging in St. Croix, projected to welcome 275,000 passengers in FY 2025—up from fewer than 60,000 a few years ago. (2) Add to that the Caribbean region's $151.78 billion GDP, and it's clear that St. Croix sits at the intersection of immense potential and real return of investment. (3) The initiative positions St. Croix to play a pivotal role in accelerating trade, attracting investment, and driving industrial growth across both the US. and the Caribbean.

"Caribbean's SMEs are the backbone of the region's economy, but they've been systematically shut out of global opportunity," said McGaugh. "5 STAR BDM is building more than a platform—we're building a movement. St. Croix will be the epicenter of a new economic era that finally puts minority-led businesses at the forefront of capital, commerce, and global relevance."

Strategic Partners Align to Activate St. Croix's Economic Potential

Recent legislation passed in the U.S. Virgin Islands in late 2024 reinforces the territory's positioning as a stable, pro-business environment—one that can attract institutional capital and support cross-border economic activity.

As part of the broader initiative, partners from across sectors are aligning resources to operationalize the vision announced today. Key markets in Boston, New England State, New York Tri-state area, Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia (Loudoun County), and South Florida —known for its tech-forward infrastructure and economic planning— bring logistical and structural expertise to the table. SEDI-CASE USVI contributes deep regional insight and a track record of entrepreneurship development, while 5 STAR BDM applies its experience in business growth strategy and systems design.

Together, the partnership is building a foundation for St. Croix to emerge not only as a regional financial hub but as a bridge between U.S. markets and the broader Caribbean. The collaboration is focused on execution: expanding access to trade finance, enabling global connectivity, and building the infrastructure SMEs need to scale beyond local limitations.

"We're focused on building a durable ecosystem that unlocks long-term opportunity," said McGaugh. "This is about removing friction for entrepreneurs who've been boxed out for too long—and making St. Croix a beacon of inclusive economic mobility."

About 5 STAR BDM

5 STAR BDM is a trailblazing consultancy at the intersection of personal branding, digital strategy, and systemic transformation. Founded by Grant McGaugh in response to a deeply personal loss, 5 STAR BDM was born not just as a business—but as a mission to challenge the status quo in industries where bureaucracy too often overshadows humanity. With a data-driven approach grounded in empathy, the firm empowers entrepreneurs, executives, and innovators to harness the full potential of their personal and professional brands.

From healthcare to economic development, 5 STAR BDM brings together analytics, authenticity, and strategic storytelling to build platforms that inspire trust, drive equity, and spark lasting change. Under McGaugh's leadership, the firm has become a catalyst for systemic reform and inclusive growth—delivering branding solutions that do more than elevate visibility; they shift narratives.

For more details, visit https://5starbdm.com.

About SEDI-CASE

The St. Croix Economic Development Initiative (SEDI), in partnership with the Caribbean-Americas Single Economy (CASE), is a bold catalyst for macroeconomic innovation, regional integration, and capital market expansion. Rooted in the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton—St. Croix—SEDI-CASE champions the island's legacy as a foundation for economic renaissance and systemic transformation across the U.S. Virgin Islands, the broader Caribbean, and global markets.

Operating as a macroeconomic think tank and strategic advisory body, SEDI-CASE delivers high-impact research, economic policy solutions, and investment frameworks that foster inclusive growth and sustainable development. With initiatives like Vision 2020 INVEST: USVI and the Heritage House Revitalization Project, the organization is reshaping historic towns into engines of cultural, commercial, and creative resurgence. Through capital market formation, infrastructure revitalization, and global trade positioning, SEDI-CASE is building an integrated Caribbean marketplace—one rooted in heritage, driven by equity, and designed for future generations.

For more information, visit https://caribbeanamericassingleeconomy.com/news

References:

1. Richards, Christopher. "Enhancing Trade Finance for SMEs in the Caribbean." Carib-Export.com, 31 June 2024, carib-export.com/blog/enhancing-trade-finance-for-smes-in-the-caribbean/.

2. Government of the United States Virgin Islands. "2025 State of the Territory Address ." Government of the United States Virgin Islands, 27 Jan. 2025, vi.gov/2025-state-of-the-territory-address/.

3. International Monetary Fund. "Caribbean Datasets." imf.org, Apr. 2025, imf.org/external/datamapper/profile/CBQ.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE 5 STAR BDM