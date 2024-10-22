New Pulsar Community™ Solution for Ship Operators Boosts Efficiency with Crew-Centric Solutions

"Ship owners and managers deeply understand that attracting and retaining the best crew requires something beyond simple communications. Community is a platform to provide crew solutions designed to utilize the truly broadband network experience we can now deliver onboard." Post this

Pulsar Community is a maritime platform that offers multiple applications around four service pillars: Connect, Engage, Entertain, and Care. Highlighted features include:

- Connect unites your workforce on ship and shore. Staff can communicate with instant 1:1 calls and group chat, VoIP, international calls, satellite calls, and video conferencing. The system maintains a secured corporate tenancy featuring GDPR compliance, single-sign-on, and private encryption.

- Engage connects your workforce with information from the shore, from corporate updates to safety videos to regular reminders on how to keep well onboard. It provides unique 3D virtual experiences for training, push notifications for real-time crew education and digital signage boards for premium experiences onboard.

- Entertain brings crew together by delivering live IP-TV offerings including news, sports, and movies in ashared lounge environment helping to build camaraderie and combat isolation.

- Care secures your crew's health through telehealth with a unique video-enabled remote consultation connecting leading medical specialists and powered by a maritime crew-centric electronic medical records system. It complies with maritime regulations, GDPR, and HIPAA to ensure strict data protection and governance.

"Community benefits ship operators by providing a single, managed platform that hosts the most highly valued services by ship operators and their crew. The single platform makes it easy to deploy and operate," said Kyle Tuczynski, Chief Product Officer, Pulsar. "It also means that they can turn to Pulsar as a single provider of onboard communications and networking managed services to take advantage of our global footprint and 24/7 multilingual global support."

Pulsar managed solutions leverage the world's most trusted satellite communications providers including Viasat/Inmarsat, Intelsat, Iridium, SES, Starlink, Space Norway, and Thuraya.

