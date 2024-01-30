New PXG 0317 X Driving Irons - Penetrating Performance by Design

A slick replacement for a wood when the course calls for it, the PXG 0317 X Driving Iron will help you keep it in play even in the most challenging environments. Post this

The PXG 0317 X Driving Iron is triple forged from 8620 soft carbon steel. The forging process creates a tight crystalline grain structure that delivers a pure resonance and an excellent feel at impact. Then, the face and back of the clubhead are precision milled to ensure every surface, curve, and angle are produced to exact specifications. The clubhead, which presents a taller and longer blade length than a traditional player's iron, then undergoes a precise robotic polishing process to refine the sole and other geometries for a flawless finish and unmatched consistency club to club.

To the best of PXG's knowledge, no other golf equipment company forges and CNC mills their clubheads. Hit them once and you will know exactly why PXG does it.

PXG's proprietary XCOR2® material, introduced in the company's award-winning PXG 0311® GEN6 Irons, backs an ultra-thin clubface. The high-speed resin core is injection molded into the clubhead's hollow cavity. The material provides structural stability to the face (which, unsupported, would fail with a single hit) and dramatically increases ball speed performance.

One large weight is located near the center of gravity on the back of the clubhead. The Precision Weighting Technology is used to achieve optimal swing weight. Unique to PXG, customers can experience the benefits of these adjustments during an in-person fitting. Weighting is not intended to be adjusted after purchase, unless done by at PXG.

Available now in a chrome finish, the PXG 0317 X Driving Iron has a standard 18-degree loft, similar specs to a 2-iron, but can be easily adjusted stronger or weaker. To learn more or to book a custom golf club fitting, visit pxg.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhaust, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

