New PXG Allan Putter Feels Like Magic, but It's Physics

The Allan Putter also introduces an innovative letter S-hosel that orients the shaft axis just above the center of gravity (CG). This design creates a designated toe-up balance point, enhancing stability and eliminating twisting of the face relative to the path of the stroke. Simply put, the physics of the design makes it easier to make putts!

While designed with five (5) degrees of measured loft, the Allan Putter plays like standard three (3) degrees with an integrated two (2) degrees forward press. The forward press puts the hands of a golfer into a natural position relative to the face of the putter to counteract the onset hosel.

The thin-walled hollow body of the Allan Putter repositions mass to the putter's extreme perimeter, yielding a high MOI relative to the clubhead size. Proprietary S COR™ Technology, an extremely lightweight polymer, is injection molded into an interior cavity—the material bonds to the face to dampen sound and any harsh vibrations through impact. The structural support provided by the S COR material enables PXG to deliver golf's thinnest putter face, 0.055 inch. This system is advantageous to golfers because it dramatically enhances the forgiveness of the clubhead.

The Allan Putter also features a Pyramid Face Pattern. The aggressively milled pattern creates the soft sound of an insert putter while maintaining the responsive feel of a solid, milled putter. The pyramid density supports consistent interaction with a golf ball's dimples for improved launch and roll characteristics, while the pyramid geometry delivers a satisfying sound.

Precision Weighting Technology located in the sole supports additional player customization. Club fitters and golfers can use the weighting to produce the preferred overall clubhead weight.

To enhance the playing experience, the Allan Putter also features a new Pick Up PocketTM that allows golfers to retrieve a golf ball easily on the green.

"If you are tired of dropping coin after a bad round of missed putts, you need to try the PXG Allan Putter," said PXG Founder & CEO Bob Parsons. "It is so fun and easy to hit; it feels like magic. In fact, I am so impressed with how well the technology works that I named the putter for my little brother Allan. He was a hell of a golfer, and I know he would have loved it."

For more information or to book a putter fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

