New PXG Black Ops Golf Clubs Are a Complete & Total Victory in Woods Engineering

PXG Black Ops Woods introduces cutting-edge technologies and new materials that help players of all abilities hit it long and straight with more consistency than ever before. To achieve these results, the PXG engineering team prioritized exploring material sciences in the research and development process.

PXG Black Ops Drivers deliver significant distance gains by employing a propriety high strength titanium alloy face material called AMFTM (Advanced Material Face) Technology yielding increased ball speed for more distance. This proprietary AMF face design is further optimized with a variable thickness design that helps ensure consistent and efficient energy transfer across various impact points on the clubface. A non-uniform bulge and roll face design, refined and manufactured consistently through robotic polishing, strategically adjusts the horizontal and vertical curvatures across the face. This supports enhanced forgiveness and improves overall performance by optimizing the club's reaction to off-center hits.

When tested in the PXG GEN6 Driver body, the new Black Ops face delivered noticeable performance gains. Still, PXG's engineers knew they could achieve even more significant results with a new high-strength composite body construction. Lightweight composite crown and sole inserts are manufactured from high-grade carbon fiber using a sophisticated compression molding process. This helps improve weight distribution within the clubhead to increase the moment of inertia (MOI) and push the center-of-gravity (CG) lower and further back, enhancing launch conditions to create a high launch angle and low spin rate combination produces increased distance performance, and more forgiveness.

"I love the way the new Black Ops Driver looks at set up and the face feels so hot," PXG PGA Tour Professional Joel Dahmen shared. "Geno is having to figure out yardages he's never had to figure out before."

PXG PGA TOUR Professional and Rookie of the Year Eric Cole added the Black Ops Driver to his bag at The RSM Classic, the same week he tested it. He finished T3 and has since won with it. Cole shared, "The new Black Ops Driver is a great blend of forgiveness and speed. Switching to it, I've noticed more speed with both solid shots and off-center strikes. It also looks great over the ball, which makes it easy to have confidence in it on tour."

Natural frequency optimization is also employed to fine-tune the inherent vibration patterns within the clubhead's structure. This enhances the driver's feel, sound, and performance upon impact with the golf ball.

By default, Black Ops Drivers present one heavy (12.5 grams) and two light (2.5 grams each) sole weights that are interchangeable to support preferred spin and bias settings. Additional weights are available in 2.5, 5, 7.5, 10, 12.5, 15, 17.5, and 20-gram options, so every player can easily fine-tune the overall head weight and shot bias. Adjustable weighting can also increase the combined MOI to over 10,000 grams – cm^2.

The Black Ops Driver is available in two very different head designs. The Black Ops Driver is geared toward a wide range of players. It presents a high launch, low-spin option that delivers unmatched ball speed, distance, and exceptional forgiveness for optimum performance. The Black Ops Tour-1 Driver is a tour-inspired head design featuring a taller face with a more curved crown to create an aggressive look at address. Engineered to unlock maximum distance with a penetrating ball flight, this driver is geared toward more advanced players seeking outstanding ball speed, distance, and extremely low spin performance.

New PXG Black Ops Fairways and PXG Black Ops Hybrids maximize distance and deliver a tight dispersion off the tee or turf. Both introduce a high-strength, stainless steel face that is much thinner – 12.5% thinner in the fairways and 10.5% thinner in the hybrids – and more flexible than its predecessor. Coupled with a squared face design that shifts the perimeter skirt more vertical, increasing the surface area, the new face significantly boosts the forgiveness of the clubhead to deliver faster ball speeds, higher launch, and lower spin.

The Black Ops Fairways and Hybrids crown is made entirely from high-grade carbon fiber. This lightweight material saves mass, allowing it to be redistributed low and to the clubhead's perimeter for optimal CG positioning and added forgiveness. Mass is further adjusted to support preferred spin and bias settings with PXG's Precision Weighting Technology.

"I'm enjoying the new Black Ops hybrids; my initial reaction is that they have a softer feel and are nicely forgiving. The heads are a little bigger than the previous model which gives that extra bit of confidence," PXG LPGA Tour Professional and Major Champion Celine Boutier stated. "I'm looking forward to getting them in the bag for this season!"

Through rigorous modal analysis testing, PXG has developed an innovative supported weight structure that produces an exceptional sound and feel. With Precision Weighting Technology positioned in the extreme perimeter of the clubhead and anchored to the outer wall, a sophisticated, stiff, and stable structure that generates high-frequency vibrations is created.

The new PXG Black Ops golf clubs are a shining example of the company's relentless pursuit of performance. Powered by breakthrough technologies and engineered to be custom fitted, PXG Black Ops Drivers, PXG Black Ops Fairways, and PXG Black Ops Hybrids deliver incredible forgiveness and massive distance gains.

PXG PGA TOUR Professional Jake Knapp shared, "To perform under pressure, you have to trust your equipment. Long, forgiving, and accurate – PXG Black Ops checks all the boxes."

PXG Black Ops are available now in-store, over-the-phone, and online.

PXG Black Ops Driver - $599.99

PXG Black Ops Tour-1 Driver - $649.99

PXG Black Ops Fairways - $349.99

PXG Black Ops Hybrids - $299.99

For more information and special offers or to book a custom golf club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com.

With verification through the PXG for Heroes Program, all current and past military, veterans, and first responders can take advantage of special pricing on the new Black Ops collection. To learn more, visit http://www.PXG.com/Heroes.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Joel Dahmen, Christobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhaust, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Yu-Sang Hou, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

