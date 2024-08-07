New PXG Irons Deliver the Greatest Leap Forward in Technology and Performance in PXG's History

For a PXG club to earn its name and be officially launched, it must be a game-changer in every way. This has been our unwavering commitment to our customers since day one. Post this

"For a PXG club to earn its name and be officially launched, it must be a game-changer in every way. This has been our unwavering commitment to our customers since day one," PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons stated. "Our new GEN7 and Black Ops Irons are designed to flat-out perform, and we're confident that golfers will feel and appreciate the difference with every swing!"

PXG 0311 GEN7 Irons: Technology, Performance, Feel, & Fit

A decade in development, PXG 0311 GEN7 Irons push the coefficient of restitution (C.O.R.) to the USGA limit to deliver the longest, best feeling, most forgiving irons in PXG's history. These irons feature the thinnest face in golf, a mere 0.050" thick, combined with a new proprietary internal polymer called QuantumCORTM. QuantumCOR is exceptionally lightweight and helps reduce the mass of the core. This enables more weight to be positioned low and to the perimeter of the backside of the clubhead, dramatically increasing the moment-of-inertia (MOI). Combined with PXG's variable face technology, the system maximizes face deflection and delivers incredible ball speed while creating an exceptional sound and feel.

Three strategic weighting technologies further enhance the clubhead design. PXG 0311 GEN7 Irons feature an internal 20-gram toe weight that balances the center-of-gravity (CG) location in the center of the face while boosting MOI to increase forgiveness. Precision Weighting Technology is employed near the CG on the back of the clubhead. This large weight is used to achieve optimal swing weight during an in-person fitting and the custom club build process. New lightweight Titanium Bezel Technology provides housing for the Precision Weighting Technology. It effectively removes mass from the club's center for redistribution to the perimeter. Collectively, these weighting elements support a previously unattainable combination of distance, workability, and forgiveness.

Five-times forged and then milled; GEN7 presents two clubhead options. PXG 0311 P® GEN7 Irons are engineered to deliver an ideal balance of workability and forgiveness. Developed for low to mid-handicap players, these players' irons feature moderate offset, a mid-size head design, a clean aesthetic, and a surprising amount of forgiveness. PXG 0311 XP® GEN7 Irons, created for mid to high-handicap players, feature a larger head with more offset to deliver extreme distance performance and excellent forgiveness.

PXG 0311 P GEN7 Irons: 4-9, W, G

PXG 0311 XP GEN7 Irons: 4-9, W, G, S, L

Price Chrome: $229.99 USD

Price Xtreme Dark: $239.99 USD

PXG Black Ops Irons: Everything We Know About Game Improvement

New PXG Black Ops Irons are a breakthrough in game-improvement. Black Ops Irons present a thicker top rail, larger face profile, and increased offset consistent with a traditional game-improvement club and they perform exceptionally well for a wide variety of players looking for an edge.

"PXG Black Ops Irons are our first true game-improvement iron. When you set the club down it creates a lot of confidence, it is so easy to hit, and explodes off the face," said PXG Senior Director of Irons Research & Development and former PGA TOUR Professional Mike Nicolette, "Amateurs who hit this club are going to be blown away."

To significantly boost MOI, PXG Black Ops Irons introduce a Dual Cavity Design that is engineered to remove mass from the center of the club and redistribute that weight to the perimeter. The weight-saving insert on the outer cavity allows the CG to be placed lower and farther back for optimal launch and maximum forgiveness. The inner cavity is filled with PXG's proprietary XCOR2® Technology. This lightweight polymer helps dramatically increase forgiveness on heel-toe and high-low mishits.

Black Ops Irons also feature a high strength maraging steel face that allows the face geometry to be extremely thin. Additionally, the face employs PXG's flagship Power Channel Technology, an innovative U-shaped corridor built into the internal surface of the club face to increase deflection. Combined with PXG's proprietary core, the system generates a feel that is better than forged, and provides superior forgiveness and explosive ball speed.

PXG Black Ops Irons: 4-9, W, G, S, L

Price: $149.99 USD

The three new irons from PXG complement its elite player, 0317® Irons, lineup, which consists of tour, cavity-back, and super-tour blade-style designs. To learn more about PXG's clubs or to schedule a custom golf club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

