New PXG NX10 Slope Rangefinder Launched in Time for the Golf Season

"We are always searching for innovative ways to assist golfers in playing their best. As such, the new rangefinder adds yet another top-quality tool to PXG's arsenal." Post this

The key features of the NX10 Slope Rangefinder include an accuracy of +/- 1 yard and a range of 999 yards. It also offers 6-times magnification and pulse vibration features, which add to its ease of use. The NX10 Slope Rangefinder works in yards and meters and has an Adaptive Slope with an external switch for tournament legality. The magnetic cart grip, crystal-clear HD LCD display, and water-resistant design further make this new rangefinder a convenient and effective tool for golfers in all playing conditions.

The PXG® NX10 Slope Rangefinder comes with a 3-year warranty, surpassing the industry standard of two years. What's more, it offers free batteries for the product's life, with only the shipping cost needing to be paid. This commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is unmatched and is what PXG is known for.

"PXG has been revolutionizing the golf hardgoods and apparel industry since they launched and they are a perfect partner for the NX10 Rangefinder collaboration," stated Jonah Mytro, PrecisionPro Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer. "Their physical footprint with their PXG store locations, as well as their robust ecommerce/D2C strategy mean that this top-tier product can easily find its way into the hands of avid golfers, which is important to us."

The new PXG NX10 Slope Rangefinder is a fast and easy-to-use tool that quickly finds and locks in on your target. Available now. Visit http://www.PXG.com or a PXG Store to learn more and place an order.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

ABOUT PRECISION PRO GOLF

Precision Pro Golf is a golf technology company that specializes in manufacturing golf rangefinders, GPS enabled speakers, GPS Apps and accessories. Founded in 2014, Precision Pro Golf has grown into the #2 selling technology company in the USA. They offer a range of products designed to help golfers accurately measure distances on the course, which can be crucial for making informed club selections and playing better golf.

All trademarks and names are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, [email protected], www.pxg.com

Twitter

SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf