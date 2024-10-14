New Quick-Read Journal Aims to Empower Busy Moms to Find Faith, Laughter and Clarity

"This book can make you laugh, cry and more importantly draw you closer to God and Jesus," McPherson said. "If you're a mom on the go, this book is for you." Post this

"I want to destigmatize mental health and encourage women to prioritize their own well-being," McPherson said. "The world offers many distractions that claim to provide fulfilment, but true contentment can only come from God and His Son, Jesus."

Woven within the bite-sized chapters, readers can reflect on bible verses, write their own affirmations and prayers and set self-care goals. McPherson hopes to inspire others to seek help and embrace their own paths toward recovery and self-discovery.

"This book can make you laugh, cry and more importantly draw you closer to God and Jesus," McPherson said. "If you're a mom on the go, this book is for you."

"Relentless"

By Briley McPherson

ISBN: 9798385028931 (softcover); 9798385028948 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Briley McPherson is a devoted wife and mother from Lafayette, TN, who passionately advocates for mental health awareness, particularly for mothers navigating the complexities of motherhood. With an Associate of Applied Science degree in Business and a concentration in Management from Volunteer State Community College, Briley combines her academic background with her personal experiences to support and empower other mothers. Through her work, she hopes to create a community that fosters understanding, resilience and open conversations about mental health.

To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/860321-relentless.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Matthew Hart

[email protected]

Media Contact

Matthew Hart, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE Lavidge