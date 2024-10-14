New Quick-Read Journal Aims to Empower Busy Moms to Find Faith, Laughter and Clarity

Interactive journal includes exercises and time for reflections
LAFAYETTE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Briley McPherson speaks to the universal feeling of being lost in motherhood in her new journal-style book, "Relentless," which features daily prompts and stories designed to help mothers navigate their responsibilities and spiritual growth. Combining humor with practical guidance, her insights offer a way for women to find clarity and joy amidst the challenges of motherhood.
In "Relentless," McPherson shares her personal journey and wisdom designed for mothers navigating their own challenges. As an advocate for mental health, McPherson highlights her own struggle with postpartum depression after the birth of her second child. Through various therapy programs, she gained clarity and understanding of the importance of mental health.
"I want to destigmatize mental health and encourage women to prioritize their own well-being," McPherson said. "The world offers many distractions that claim to provide fulfilment, but true contentment can only come from God and His Son, Jesus."
Woven within the bite-sized chapters, readers can reflect on bible verses, write their own affirmations and prayers and set self-care goals. McPherson hopes to inspire others to seek help and embrace their own paths toward recovery and self-discovery.
"This book can make you laugh, cry and more importantly draw you closer to God and Jesus," McPherson said. "If you're a mom on the go, this book is for you."
About the author
Briley McPherson is a devoted wife and mother from Lafayette, TN, who passionately advocates for mental health awareness, particularly for mothers navigating the complexities of motherhood. With an Associate of Applied Science degree in Business and a concentration in Management from Volunteer State Community College, Briley combines her academic background with her personal experiences to support and empower other mothers. Through her work, she hopes to create a community that fosters understanding, resilience and open conversations about mental health.
