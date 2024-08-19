New Quick-Read Novel Explores Ambition and Obsession Within a Wealthy Golf Club

"In troubled times, 'The Right Club' offers a wonderful escape. It is perfect for a traveler or a day at the beach and you do not have to be a golfer to enjoy this book." Post this

"While I was living in New York, I ran large golf tournaments that raised thousands of dollars and gave me the opportunity to work with a lot of golf clubs," Feinman said. "I was able to experience what goes on in golf clubs and I wanted to put a mysterious spin on it."

Feinman wrote "The Right Club" 25 years ago but did not have the time to work on it. In 2020, she came across the thumb drive containing the first version of the book and decided to revise and publish it.

"In troubled times, 'The Right Club' offers a wonderful escape," Feinman said. "It is perfect for a traveler or a day at the beach and you do not have to be a golfer to enjoy this book."

"The Right Club"

By Liz Feinman

ISBN: 9781665743785 (softcover); 9781665743280 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Liz (Taffet) Feinman is a retired Director of Development for an event-driven non-profit organization on Long Island. Feinman worked with 10 golf club chairmen, 10 golf pros, 10 managers and organized 10 successful golf tournaments, raising substantial funds for her organization. Her technical knowledge of the game from long days, playing on the many courses on Long Island and Myrtle Beach and watching the LPGA tournaments in Westchester helped facilitate the creation of this novel. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846950-the-right-club.

