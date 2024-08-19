New Quick-Read Novel Explores Ambition and Obsession Within a Wealthy Golf Club

Author publishes story about the dark inner-workings of the men and women of New York's most prestigious golf club
MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Liz Feinman has published her suspense novel, "The Right Club," which details the story of an assassination attempt of a driven man, Steve Alden, with a bleak childhood who strives for the perfect life and the title of golf champion, while being tangled up in jealousy and misplaced ambition. Through the eyes of his wife, Barbara, readers can learn about the ladies of the club and the secrets and etiquette required to be a part of the Upper Brookville Country Club.
In "The Right Club," readers can see Steve go down a path of misguided aspirations with this high society, and his seat at the table that ends in envy and depravity. On the other hand, readers can see the lives of the ladies at the golf club and the posh lifestyle they live.
"While I was living in New York, I ran large golf tournaments that raised thousands of dollars and gave me the opportunity to work with a lot of golf clubs," Feinman said. "I was able to experience what goes on in golf clubs and I wanted to put a mysterious spin on it."
Feinman wrote "The Right Club" 25 years ago but did not have the time to work on it. In 2020, she came across the thumb drive containing the first version of the book and decided to revise and publish it.
"In troubled times, 'The Right Club' offers a wonderful escape," Feinman said. "It is perfect for a traveler or a day at the beach and you do not have to be a golfer to enjoy this book."
"The Right Club"
By Liz Feinman
ISBN: 9781665743785 (softcover); 9781665743280 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Liz (Taffet) Feinman is a retired Director of Development for an event-driven non-profit organization on Long Island. Feinman worked with 10 golf club chairmen, 10 golf pros, 10 managers and organized 10 successful golf tournaments, raising substantial funds for her organization. Her technical knowledge of the game from long days, playing on the many courses on Long Island and Myrtle Beach and watching the LPGA tournaments in Westchester helped facilitate the creation of this novel. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846950-the-right-club.
