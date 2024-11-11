New Quick-Read Novel Explores Ideals of Chivalry in Reimagined Way

"I wrote this book to remind readers that the essence of chivalry--honor, duty and faith-- transcends time and remains relevant in the pursuit of integrity today," D'Million said. Post this

"I wrote this book to remind readers that the essence of chivalry--honor, duty and faith-- transcends time and remains relevant in the pursuit of integrity today," D'Million said. "Engaging with stimulating readings can enhance our awareness of the past, live in the present and plan for the future."

Drawing inspiration from medieval history, particularly the Chevaliers, D'Million wants to illustrate the code of conduct that every aspiring knight must follow. He aims to highlight the integrity required to uphold the vows that defined the Knights Templar.

D'Million seeks to engage readers with a mix of adventure, historical melodrama and immersive depiction of medieval life. Through focusing on one family's fight for safety and survival, the novel offers insights into the challenges faced by humanity, emphasizing themes of honor and resilience.

"Knighthood & Its Challenges: The Order of Excalibur"

By Vasilios D'Million

ISBN: 9781665751711 (softcover); 9781665751728 (electronic)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and ArchwayPublishing

About the author

Vasilios D'Million is an accomplished author and educator with a diverse background in clinical psychology, community counseling, and eLearning. D'Million served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1987, where he was a medic and later a photojournalist, traveling across the U.S. and Europe. He is an ordained minister and currently runs a publishing nonprofit, Scripture and Science, Inc. To learn more, please visit https://archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845790-knighthood-its-challenges-the-order-of-excalibur.

Media Contact

Matthew Hart, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE Vasilios D’Million