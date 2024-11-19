New Quintus Hot Isostatic Press Advances Lean Production of AM, Casting, and PM Parts

Having fewer pieces of equipment on the production line enhances efficiency and dramatically reduces per-unit processing costs. We expect this press to become a cornerstone of lean production lines for AM, casting, and PM HIP industries.--Peter Henning, Quintus Technologies Post this

"Our new press model QIH 200 URC produces faster throughput and higher workpiece quality," says Peter Henning, Director Marketing and Sales, Quintus Technologies. "Having fewer pieces of equipment on the production line also enhances efficiency and dramatically reduces per-unit processing costs while generating significant savings in space, energy, and infrastructure. We expect this press to become a cornerstone of lean production lines for AM, casting, and PM HIP industries."

The hot zone of the model QIH 200 URC measures 34.6 inches (880 mm) in diameter and 84.6 inches (2150 mm) in height. With an operating pressure up to 207 MPa (30,000 psi) and temperature up to 2,552°F (1,400°C), the press can achieve 100% of maximum theoretical density and improve the ductility and fatigue resistance of critical, high-performance materials. The components made from casting, PM, or AM, regardless of method (EBM, SLM, etc.), all experience significant benefits from HIP.

Quintus press offerings are accompanied by the industry's best-in-class service program, Quintus® Care, a customized service solution that ensures operational reliability, maximum performance, controlled annual costs, and long-term partnership. Quintus Care participants have access to the company's Application Centers, where materials science experts can assist with technical challenges and process parameters, such as developing customized heating and cooling rates for optimal material properties.

"As the industry leader in advanced Hot Isostatic Pressing technology for over 70 years, we have noted exceptional interest in new manufacturing approaches that improve quality, lower operational cost, and significantly reduce both lead times and environmental impact," says Johan Hjärne, who was recently appointed CEO of Quintus Technologies. "Our new QIH 200 URC press is the result of our strong focus on materials science and materials processing research, and we are very pleased to support our customers' goals for innovation, productivity, and sustainability."

