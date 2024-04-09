New Recruiting Platform ReadySetHire Reimagines the Art and Science of Recruiting for Small Businesses

"ReadySetHire was created based on one simple principle: to improve lives, one employer and one job seeker at a time," said Thad Price, CEO of ReadySetHire and Talroo. Post this

"Our focus from the beginning has been to simplify the hiring process for our customers," said Gino Bustelo, Chief Innovation Officer of ReadySetHire. "The proliferation of 1-click and fast-apply processes, which send one applicant to many employers, has drastically increased the amount of ghosting and unresponsive candidates – ReadySetHire is built to fight that trend. We're continually adding new features to get our customers exactly what they need: qualified and engaged candidates that turn into hires."

ReadySetHire integrates with everything a business already is using, such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Gmail, Outlook, and any job board, like Craigslist, where you can include the job's link. It provides several features a business may be already paying for separately in just one affordable platform, including:

AI Job Description Builder and Scorecard: Showcase your business highlights and make a lasting first impression with candidates.

Customized Branded Job Posts: Get more candidates by featuring business logos, custom images and more on the job post and share across LinkedIn, Facebook, and other social networks.

Local & Job Based Pay Suggestions: Many states have passed pay transparency laws and pay is more dynamic than ever. Get instant wage insight based on your job and local market.

Automated Screening Assistant: Chatbot screener makes sure only qualified candidates get to you and reduces your risk of losing them.

Interview Scheduler: Save valuable time by automatically booking interviews with only qualified candidates.

Applicant Tracking System: Easily see how many candidates you've received, if they are qualified, and if you want to hire them.

Social Integration: Dynamic job level promotion images instantly shareable and trackable on the largest social platforms.

QR Code Flyers: Activate your job post at your business location.

AI Driven Interview Guides: Activate job level interviewing questions to ensure your interview is efficient and insightful.

For a limited time, new ReadySetHire customers can get a free trial, including job distribution to 100s of sites, by signing up at https://www.readysethire.com/employer.

Visit https://www.readysethire.com to learn more.

About ReadySetHire

The ReadySetHire platform takes the guesswork out of recruitment marketing by helping businesses navigate the art and science required to find their next great hire. It's powered by Austin, Texas-based Talroo, the industry leading and award-winning talent matching platform designed for sourcing essential and frontline workers for enterprise businesses. ReadySetHire uniquely provides SMBs with the latest AI assisted recruiting technology that has traditionally been out of reach.

Media Contact

Ria Romano, PR Manager, Talroo, 786-290-6413, [email protected], https://www.readysethire.com

SOURCE Talroo