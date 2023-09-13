New RedThread Learning Technology Provider Landscape Report Unpacks an Increasingly Complex, Crowded Market

"The learning tech space is becoming very loud and confusing — which underscores the need for a rigorous look at the different players. We are eager to share the trends, challenges, and opportunities we've unearthed in our second learning tech report — as well as our assessment of what's next." Tweet this

With over 420 providers in the arena, the recent findings underscore the deeply complex, crowded nature of the current learning tech landscape.The study identified 35 unique tech functionalities that enable 6 learning behaviors and 2 L&D admin areas, illustrating the most confusing landscape to date for learning technology.

Dani Johnson, RedThread's co-founder and principal analyst, remarked, "The learning tech space is becoming very loud and confusing — which underscores the need for a really rigorous look at the different players. We are eager to share the trends, challenges, and opportunities we've unearthed in our second report of this study — as well as our assessment of what's next."

This report will help industry leaders cut through the noise and better understand the offerings of different vendors and how they are enabling more learning behaviors than ever before. It also hopes to help learning tech providers hone their messaging strategies to stand out in a crowded marketplace teeming with similar vendor narratives.

The research identified several key themes:

Complex vendor landscape: The study identified 420 providers, 6 learning behaviors, and 35 unique tech functionalities, and 2 L&D admin areas — illustrating an increasingly vast and intricate learning tech landscape.

Talent Marketplaces are on the rise: Talent Marketplaces have almost tripled since our last round of the study, as organizations see them as a way to more quickly develop skills and gather skills data.

Interoperability is a growing priority: Over 50% of tech providers now prioritize interoperability, using mechanisms like webhooks and work tech integrations.

There's an Assessment renaissance: The report shows a 4x surge in providers offering assessment functionality.

Coaching and Enablement are coming into their own: A significant 73 providers are now offering coaching as a primary function — and this report finally saw some movement in Employee Enablement.

A revival in Content Creation: After years of stagnancy in content, Gen AI is ushering in innovative approaches, from AI avatars to auto-generated learning paths.

Analytics & Measurement: Nearly 90% of providers are now equipped with analytical capabilities, a considerable leap from the past.

For those who would like to dive right into the report's insights, RedThread is hosting a public webinar on September 13. Led by Dani Johnson, the session will provide a holistic view of the learning tech market, the multitude of tech vendors, and predictions about the industry's trajectory. This Tech-Consortium-sponsored webinar is a must-attend for anyone striving to discern the best-fit learning tech solutions for their organization and dig past the buzz.

Webinar highlights include:

A look at the current learning tech market.

Breakdown of tech vendors and their solutions.

A look at the future path of the learning tech industry.

Strategies and tips for better learning tech buying decisions.

Interested parties can reserve a spot in the webinar here.

For companies and individuals keen on delving deeper into the world of learning tech and more, RedThread offers exclusive membership opportunities. Those interested in joining the RedThread research community or the Tech Consortium can visit the RedThread website or reach out to RedThread by emailing [email protected].

