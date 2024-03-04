New Reflexology Manual Shares Advanced Structural Reflexology Technique, Reinforces Importance of Feet's Connection to the Body

Certified Reflexologist educates readers on importance of reflexology in simple, scientific way; promotes the importance of feet as they relate to whole-body health and wellness

ESSEX, Vt., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In "Free-Range Feet: Walk with Ease Using Structural Reflexology," author Geraldine Villeneuve has created a reader-friendly how-to book that will inspire readers to understand the relationship between their feet and their body.

Motivated by the success of her first book, "Put Your Best Feet Forward," Villeneuve dives deeper into reflexology, explaining the basics, providing examples and giving readers the opportunity to expand their knowledge of the science.

"The first book was my initial inspiration; the prelude to the bigger picture," said Villenueve. "'Free-Range Feet: Walk with Ease Using Structural Reflexology' is the culmination of research I devoted to proving the science of how reflexology works. It gives the reader the ability to put their knowledge into action."

A pioneer in the advancement of reflexology as a stand-alone profession, Villenueve's mission is to help transform the misconceptions people may have about reflexology, and support the reputable and effective therapy. In her book, Villenueve offers practical tips aimed to assist readers in their own healing process.

"I am known for my unique trademark skills in helping to efficiently and effectively resolve foot pain using Structural Reflexology techniques, and this reputation goes beyond the field of reflexology," Villeneuve said. "I want to educate readers to understand reflexology's essential value, especially to those whose practice involves feet. I feel I have succeeded in explaining and demonstrating this in 'Free-Range Feet.'"

"Free-Range Feet: Walk with Ease Using Structural Reflexology"

By Geraldine Villeneuve

ISBN: 9798765239278 (hardcover)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Geraldine Villeneuve is an American Board-Certified Reflexologist with more than 40 years of experience. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Therapeutic Recreation, is a Licensed Massage Practitioner specializing in injury remediation, and is a member of the International Council of

Reflexologists (ICR). Her presentations have been a beacon of inspiration to healthcare professionals around the world. She is the recipient of numerous awards including "Significant Contribution in the Field of Reflexology in Research" from the ICR, and the Excellence in Education

award from the Reflexology Association of America.

Villeneuve trademarked Structural Reflexology® in 2013 as a revolutionary motion to promote foot health awareness by providing education for more healthful and therapeutic options to resolve foot pain and compensation in the body. She resides in Essex, Vermont with her husband

Neil.

