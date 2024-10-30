New release 'A True Story' is a rags-to-riches tale that captures the true meaning of love and family

Three resentful children aiming to go see the fourth child she gave away long ago

TELLURIDE, Colo., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kristin Joy returns to the literary limelight with "A True Story" (published by Archway Publishing), a compelling novel that follows the chaotic and heartwarming journey of a high-society family as they travel across Canada and the United States, rediscovering the true meaning of love, family, and resilience along the way.

Forty-seven-year-old socialite Reese seemingly has it all: wealth, beauty, and a glittering life as the wife of an international financier. But when her husband is arrested and her privileged world shatters, Reese is left to face a reality she has long ignored. Forced into a life without luxury, she embarks on a cross-country road trip with her three resentful children — including the one she "gave away" long ago — facing her past mistakes and learning how to be the mother she never was. As they navigate the vast landscapes and unpredictable circumstances, the family discovers unexpected beauty, challenges, and ultimately, love.

"A True Story" is a rags-to-riches story but not so much about the money but about humanity. It offers a poignant, humorous, and inspiring exploration of one family's journey across real and imaginary borders to rebuild a broken life realize what truly matters.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, the author says, "Focus on the positive. Never give up. Rethink 'impossible.' Love is free and good. People are mysterious and illuminating and interesting and open to new ideas."

"A True Story"

By Kristin Joy

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 684 pages | ISBN 9781665758192

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 684 pages | ISBN 9781665758185

E-Book | 684 pages | ISBN 9781665758208

About the Author

Kristin Joy Kuhlman grew up in Marin County, California, and now lives in Telluride, Colorado, where she revels in the adventures of her unpredictable life and two extraordinary children — Zane and Ruby. She has published two other books, "My Dad Wears Polka Dotted Socks" which won an iParenting Media Award, and "Faith and Fantasia – A Fable of Safety." "A True Story" is her first novel. In addition to writing, Kristin Joy is a business consultant, a yoga teacher, and an artist. But mostly, she is a mother. She earned her bachelor's degree in philosophy from the University of California at Berkeley, where she graduated with honors and was a four-year athletic and academic all-American and was awarded Senior Scholar Athlete of the year for the university. She earned her master's in art therapy at the College of Notre Dame and after that her MBA at UCLA. Now, Kristin Joy writes, is a landscaper, plays in the mountains, enjoys music and comedy but still she is mostly a happy mother.

