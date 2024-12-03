New release 'Conversations with Magdalene' explores seven sacred paths to inner transformation through Mary Magdalene's teachings

Author Claudia Bertotto invites readers on a journey of self-discovery, healing and spiritual connection in new book

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Claudia Bertotto returns to the publishing scene with the release of "Conversations with Magdalene: Seeking the Path of the Sacred Heart" (published by Balboa Press), a body/mind/spirit book that follows the author's journey through channeling messages and light activations to awaken the true self and healing within.

"Conversations with Magdalene: Seeking the Path of the Sacred Heart" explores seven transformative paths to help individuals reconnect with their inner selves. Each path invites readers to activate self-healing, courage, self-love, and the balance of the sacred feminine and masculine within, fostering a deep sense of oneness and inner freedom. Through this journey, the book guides readers to break free from blockages and old wounds, empowering them to embrace their true essence in this new Earth.

What sets "Conversations with Magdalene" apart from others is that it focuses on a personal journey and inner exploration. While many books about Mary Magdalene may delve into mystical themes or emphasize religious aspects, this book offers a grounded, accessible approach that resonates with a universal audience. Each reader is invited to cultivate a personal sense of connection and discover the sacred wisdom within.

"The central theme of my book is that the journey of becoming our True Self begins by following the path of the Heart," Bertotto explains. "It encourages us to turn inward, trusting that all the answers are within, while embracing our oneness with a Higher and Divine Plan. Through this inner connection, we can align with our authentic self."

"Conversations with Magdalene" will appeal to those searching for deeper connections and a sense of purpose. In a world that often feels fragmented, the teachings of Mary Magdalene will encourage readers to embrace their inner strength and cultivate a better understanding of themselves. The book is available now through major book retailers and may be purchased directly at https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/842072-conversations-with-magdalene.

"Conversations with Magdalene: Seeking the Path of the Sacred Heart"

By Claudia Bertotto

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 116 pages | ISBN 9798765254028

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 116 pages | ISBN 9798765254011

E-Book | 116 pages | ISBN 9798765254004

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Claudia Bertotto is a spiritual teacher, educator, and channel who shares profound messages received during her transformative journey. With a rich background in various healing modalities, including Reiki, transgenerational therapy, numerology, family constellations, and Akashic Records, Bertotto empowers others to embark on their own paths of self-discovery and healing. She has studied with renowned Reiki masters across multiple countries, deepening her intuitive abilities and connection to spiritual guidance. With a master's degree in education, she blends her teaching background with her holistic therapies, enabling her to support individuals in their spiritual growth. As a channel, Bertotto conveys messages that resonate deeply with those seeking clarity and purpose. Passionate about cultivating authentic connections, she invites others to grow and embark on transformative journeys that reveal their true essence.

