New release 'Love, Helen' reveals how writing letters can transform grief into peace and joy

Helen Fernald shares letters to a lost mother, providing comfort for anyone grappling with the complexities of loss

WOLFEBORO, N.H., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helen Fernald, in her debut book titled "Love, Helen - Letters to my Mother" (published by Balboa Press), invites readers on an intimate journey of grief and healing. At the age of 40, the author faced the sudden and devastating loss of her mother. In the wake of her sorrow, she began writing letters to her mother, not expecting what would come next: a profound transformation. The letters became a bridge between the pain of loss and the hope of connection, helping Fernald find peace, compassion, and renewed joy.

"Love, Helen" chronicles Fernald's experience as she shares the letters she wrote to her mother, offering solace to others who may be struggling with the overwhelming emotions of grief. The candid and raw writing encourages readers to begin on their own healing journey by writing letters to their lost loved ones — whether mother, father, child, sibling, or friend.

Fernald believes that letter writing is a powerful tool for healing, one that can help transform the pain of loss into a path of emotional growth. As she reflects on her book's relevance, "Every single person suffers from grief at some point in life. In this country, we have lost the ability to grieve because we are busy and it is so much easier to run from it than to face all of the deep emotions. I wanted to remind others grieving that letter writing is a powerful and helpful way to resolve grief."

"Love, Helen" offers both a memoir and a guide, showing how simply sitting down to write can initiate a process of healing. This book will appeal to anyone navigating the complexities of grief and loss. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/780466-love-helen.

"Love, Helen - Letters to my Mother"

By Helen Fernald

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 154 pages | ISBN 9798765255483

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 154 pages | ISBN 9798765255469

E-Book | 154 pages | ISBN 9798765255476

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Helen Fernald is a grief recovery author who teaches the art of therapeutic letter writing to help loved ones create peace and a renewed connection after loss. Ms. Fernald's mother died suddenly when Helen was only forty. Heartbroken and not knowing how to grieve, Helen kept very busy for five years and then ended up in the hospital. While recovering, she began to write letters to her mother. Helen's book, "Love, Helen - Letters to my Mother" is now available online and in bookstores.

