New Release of 10ZiG Manager Delivers Major Scalability and Performance Enhancements for Enterprise Thin Client Management

"Version 5.5 is one of the most important releases we've delivered for 10ZiG Manager," said Kevin Greenway, CTO at 10ZiG Technology. "It directly addresses the needs of customers managing very large, very dynamic environments, spanning extensive configuration groups, while ensuring 10ZiG Manager continues to scale alongside their business."

Built for Scale: Architectural Enhancements for Large Thin Client Environments

At the core of v5.5 is a major reduction in CPU and memory consumption across the 10ZiG Manager server and associated services. These optimizations allow IT teams to scale their environments more efficiently while reducing infrastructure overhead and improving platform responsiveness.

To further support large and dynamic environments, 10ZiG Manager v5.5 introduces intelligent queuing for client check-ins. This enhancement ensures reliable communication between endpoints and the management platform during peak events such as mass reboots, firmware updates, or large-scale configuration changes. This prevents bottlenecks and improves overall system stability.

The 10ZiG Manager Web Console also features a significant usability and performance upgrade with the introduction of pagination support. Administrators can now work efficiently with very large device inventories, policies, and configuration groups without browser slowdowns, making day-to-day management faster and more intuitive.

Under the hood, v5.5 modernizes several critical components of the platform. Updates include a newer version of MySQL along with upgraded dependencies such as the MySQL connector, Bouncy Castle, and other core services. In addition, new MySQL stored procedures have been implemented to significantly reduce calls between the database and the Manager service, improving throughput, reducing latency, and establishing a stronger foundation for future innovation.

These enhancements reinforce 10ZiG's long-term strategy to evolve 10ZiG Manager as a highly scalable, enterprise-ready platform while maintaining its unique position in the market as a powerful endpoint management solution that remains 100% free for all new and existing customers.

10ZiG Manager v5.5 is available now. Customers can take advantage of improved performance, stronger scalability, and a more responsive administrative experience without licensing costs, migrations, or hidden feature tiers by downloading the new version from https://www.10zig.com/product/solutions/10zig-manager.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today's diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com.

