New release 'Reflections' challenges conventions in crime fiction

WALGETT, Australia, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Irene Holmes marks her debut in the literary scene with a fresh voice challenging the norms of murder mysteries. She invites readers to buckle up for unexpected twists and thrilling surprises as they delve into the pages of "Reflections" (published by Xlibris AU).

Lady Matilda Gregson's death on the large Tumby Hall estate sets in motion a tale of intrigue and suspense. As a murder unfolds before an unseen witness, various lives are inexorably drawn together, each seeking their own form of justice, redemption, or retribution. Deception, threats and a relentless quest for truth intertwine with the ordinary rhythms of daily existence. Will justice ultimately prevail in this gripping narrative?

"I wanted to write a story that did not follow the 'usual' formula or predictable reader response," the author states. "It will engage the reader in a new way of seeing a murder mystery presented. It evokes a gentler and 'kinder' society than we are being driven toward today."

"Reflections" is a gripping, multi-layered crime narrative that keeps the reader intrigued, exploring, questioning. The story delves into harassment and "psychological warfare" and in the end will leave the readers asking, does it lead to justice? To purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/854518-reflections.

"Reflections"

By Irene Holmes

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 228 pages | ISBN 9798369493465

E-Book | 228 pages | ISBN 9798369493458

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Irene Holmes has been involved in several different careers during her life. Apart from being a wife and mother, she has been an artist, a professional potter, and an international educator and recruiter. She completed her education training and degree in Western Australia and then taught there for many years before teaching in the international arena. As a result, she has lived and worked in seven different countries. Her last two international postings were as primary principals in the Middle East. She currently lives in a remote New South Wales town called Walgett, and is making new friends, contributing in a local school and enjoying this new adventure with her second husband, Tim. She is always up for more adventures in the future.

