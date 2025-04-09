New release 'Scarlet, Circles, and Dreams' captures an artist's quest for purpose as he journeys across oceans and inner worlds

Rod Engel blends art, personal struggle and poetic storytelling in a moving tale of self-discovery

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rod Engel blurs the line between reality and imagination as he recounts his artistic journey in "Scarlet, Circles, and Dreams" (published by Balboa Press). With a painter's precision and a poet's heart, this book delivers a raw and introspective narrative about art, obsession, personal awakening, and the profound call to live with intention.

Part travel narrative, part internal reckoning, "Scarlet, Circles, and Dreams" follows a fictionalized version of Engel himself as he seeks clarity in both art and life after a mysterious health crisis disrupts his creative path. Under the guidance of the enigmatic and renowned painter Mael Kovak, Engel's character finds himself navigating not only the unfamiliar beauty of the Croatian island of Visrad but also the deeper dreamlike layers of self-exploration and spiritual awakening.

"My story provides a unique look inside the mind of an artist caught between the darkness of his passion-turned-obsession and the intriguing light leading him to the transcendent purpose of his life," the author shares. "I hope it will compel readers to take an introspective look at their own lives to find the path that will lead them to the higher purpose for them being on this earth."

"Scarlet, Circles, and Dreams: An Artist's Journey Home" is available now at major bookstores and online retailers, and may be purchased directly through https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/804176-scarlet-circles-and-dreams.

About the Author

Rod Engel was born in San Diego. He is an artist, poet, and author of his debut memoir, "Scarlet, Circles, and Dreams." His love of art and poetry has given him the inspiration to creatively craft into words the thoughts and adventures that play through his mind. He loves to weave his life experiences into his poetry and writing. His travels have given him the opportunity to spend time during multiple summers on a small Croatian island located in the Adriatic Sea. While on this island, he has painted under the instruction of an internationally acclaimed European contemporary artist. He continues to reside in San Diego.

