New release 'SEX! (for females only)' turns spotlight on long-standing patterns of female subjugation, calls society to address persistent gender inequalities

PADDINGTON, Australia, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barry Wren, a distinguished obstetrician and gynaecologist from Sydney, acclaimed for his research into the health of older women, returns to the publishing world with his new book, "SEX! (for females only)" (published by Xlibris AU).

"SEX! (for females only)" takes a look at the harsh social environment and harms faced by aging females over thousands of years. Here, Wren presents a series of historical anecdotes highlighting the crimes and subjugation mediated by males, leading to the rejection and often death of older women. The book delves into the ancient concept that perceived females as smaller and weaker, and thus less intelligent and less suitable to lead tribes or nations. This led to a pattern where dominant males chose young, nubile partners for sexual needs, discarding them once they lost their appeal.

"Gender discord has been present for thousands of years," Wren explains. "During those years, males have admired, desired and fought over for possession of beautiful, alluring and sexually attractive adolescent young women, who for a few relatively short years, held a dominant position in their society. It was accepted that at various stages in the life of a young female, the inequality depended on the desire for a male for possession and sexual contact with a young female. When sexual desire subsided, the emotion, the adulation and the respect often dissipated and frequently resulted in abandonment of the female. Evidence of such rejection is often regarded as gender inequality but has been present for many thousands of years and the same desires causing dissidence in ancient years is still present today."

More than a historical review, "SEX! (for females only)" serves as a call to action for society to acknowledge and rectify the persistent gender inequalities. The author emphasizes the importance of reflecting on past behaviors to correct the injustices faced by women, particularly older females. "I hope readers will feel shame when reading about the abuses of women in the past and strive to avoid such misdemeanors in the present," he adds.

"SEX! (for females only)" is available now at major bookstores and online retailers, and may be purchased directly through https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/857966-sex-for-females-only.

About the Author

Barry Wren is a retired gynaecologist who grew up on his father's sheep station in western New South Wales during the Depression in the 1930s and the Second World War. He entered medicine on a whim in 1950 and, after graduation, married in 1957. Wren's career took him and his family to Perth in Western Australia, London in U.K., Abeokuta in Nigeria, and finally after 11 years, back to Sydney where he was appointed as associate professor of obstetrics and gynaecology in 1967. While working at the Royal Hospital for Women for 40 years, Wren opened the first clinic in Australia devoted only to post-menopausal women. He initiated a gynaecological clinic for aborigine women in Redfern, as well as a gynaecological clinic for women in the Women's Prison in Sydney. As a result of his work attempting to improve the health of older women, Wren was awarded Membership of the Order of Australia (AM) in 1998 and Fellowship of the Royal Society of New South Wales (FRSN) in 2018.

