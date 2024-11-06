New release 'Sue's Splashy Surprise: A Pond-ering Adventure' delights children with lessons and fun

Debuting author Mamimo Chan invites young readers to laugh and learn alongside Sue

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mamimo Chan marks her publishing debut with "Sue's Splashy Surprise: A Pond-ering Adventure" (published by Partridge Singapore), a book that follows the adventures of a curious and independent young girl as she learns valuable lessons about responsibility, teamwork, and the importance of family traditions.

In this charming story, young Sue embarks on a journey of independence, learning from her mistakes while tackling various tasks. From starting the lawn mower to building and caring for a fishpond, Sue gains valuable lessons in responsibility and teamwork. Along the way, she also gains knowledge about capillary action and pond building.

"Sue's Splashy Surprise: A Pond-ering Adventure" is more than just a story about family love and tradition. It is a heartwarming narrative that illustrates the joy of shared moments and nurtures a child's curiosity and growth. The book also provides readers with an introduction to scientific concepts, making it an excellent resource for parents and educators looking to encourage learning in children.

"Sue's Splashy Surprise: A Pond-ering Adventure" is the first volume in a planned series by Chan, who brings a fresh voice to the world of children's literature. With its colorful illustrations, engaging storyline, and valuable lessons, Sue's story is set to become a beloved addition to any family's reading collection.

The book is available now at major bookstores and online retailers, and may be purchased directly through https://www.partridgepublishing.com/en-sg/bookstore/bookdetails/857558-sues-splashy-surprise-a-pond-ering-adventure.

"Sue's Splashy Surprise: A Pond-ering Adventure"

By Mamimo Chan

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 44 pages | ISBN 9781543781991

E-Book | 44 pages | ISBN 9781543781984

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Mamimo Chan, mother of four delightful children and now a grandmother, weaves wisdom into Sue's tales — a spirited girl exploring life's wonders. Reflecting on her journey, Chan quips, "Life's lessons are the homework for the heart." Amid familial warmth, she invites readers to laugh, learn, and love alongside Sue's adventures.

Partridge Publishing, an imprint of Author Solutions, LLC, aims to help writers in Singapore, Malaysia, India and Southern Africa become published authors. Partridge gives authors in these region direct access to a comprehensive range of expert publishing services that meet industry standards but are more accessible to the market. For more information or to publish a book, visit partridgepublishing.com or call +65 3165 7531 (Singapore), +60 3 3099 4412 (Malaysia), 800014971 (Africa) or 000 800 919 0634 (India).

Media Contact

Marketing Services, PartridgeSingapore, +65 3165 7531, [email protected], www.partridgepublishing.com/en-sg

SOURCE PartridgeSingapore