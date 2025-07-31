New Report: Americans Are Willing to Pay More for Drugs Tested for Safety, and Also Report Differences in Side Effects and Efficacy When Switching Between Manufacturers

Two-thirds of Americans say they would pay more for drugs to be regularly tested to ensure safety and efficacy. One out of three respondents would pay a premium of 50% or more. Post this

Two-thirds of Americans say they would pay more for medications if they were regularly tested by a third party to ensure safety and effectiveness, according to a new nationwide survey of 1,000 people conducted by Kantar on behalf of MedShadow Foundation, a nonprofit focused on medication safety. Among those who are willing to pay for independent testing, one third would pay at least 50% more, one third would pay up to 25% more, and one third would pay up to 10% more.

The survey results, announced today, shed light on how Americans use and perceive brand-name and generic drugs. The vast majority (80%) of Americans who have taken a prescription in the past year take them at least once a month and report taking 3 to 4 prescriptions on average. Read a full copy of the report here.

Are prescriptions considered safe and effective?

Four out of five Americans believe that both brand-name and generic drugs are safe and effective. However, when asked about their experiences switching from a brand name to a generic or from one generic to another, a third of Americans report that they have experienced reduced effectiveness, new side effects, or more severe side effects.

"The FDA assures the public that all generics are equivalent to brand drugs—that they are just as safe and effective as brand-name drugs," said Suzanne Robotti, founder of MedShadow, former FDA Advisory Committee member, and patient advocate. "While that is the intent, that is not always the reality for patients. A small but significant amount of generic drugs are sub-quality, and that puts patients at risk."

While most Americans believe that generics are exactly the same and are held to the same standards as brand-name drugs, the majority of Americans also feel that U.S.-made drugs are safer or more effective than drugs made overseas. More than 90% of the drugs taken in the U.S. are generics, and up to 86% of the active ingredients in those drugs are manufactured overseas.

Throughout the survey, age had a statistically significant bearing on responses. For example, 74% of respondents aged 44 and below believe that prescriptions made in the U.S. are more effective, compared to 32% of those 45 and over.

What happens when people switch between generics?

Two-thirds of Americans have switched from a brand-name to a generic prescription or from one generic to another, according to the survey. A third of Americans also cite noticeable differences with generics, often for more than one refill. Sometimes the new generic was less effective (than the brand name 23% / than prior generic 31%), other times it caused new side effects (vs. the brand name: 19% / vs. prior generic: 23%), and sometimes the new generic caused more severe side effects (21% for both).

In most cases, the differences in efficacy and new side effects were experienced only one time, but for those who experienced more severe side effects, half of respondents said it happened 2-3 times.

"Experts and reporters, including at MedShadow, have been sounding the alarm," Robotti continued. "Our research and the overwhelming response to our social media posts demonstrate that many people have experienced generic drug failure. With this research in hand, we call on doctors to believe patients when they say a drug is not working and help them find one that does. And, we call on the FDA to put better safety checks in place for the drugs made both here and in other countries to keep Americans healthy."

Survey methodology

This research was conducted online among 1,000 people across the United States. Respondents were sourced from the Kantar Profiles Respondent Hub. All interviews were conducted as online self-completion between June 20 and 25, 2025 and collected to be census representative for age and gender. All respondents reported that they have taken at least one prescription drug in the past 12 months.

