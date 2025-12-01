New Report Card to Rate 50 States & DC on Traffic Safety Laws -- How Will Your State Rate?

"Traffic deaths are up 26% since 2011 — a warning every leader should heed. Our report shows where state laws fall short and how to save lives," said Cathy Chase, President of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. "This Roadmap gives lawmakers clear direction. It's go-time for safer roads." Post this

In-person: 660 North Capitol St, NW, Washington, DC (Concourse Level Conference Center)

Livestreamed: www.saferoads.org (with closed captioning). Reporters may submit questions during the event. Individual interviews with speakers and advocates featured in the report are available upon request, including under embargo prior to the event.

WHAT:

NEWS CONFERENCE – Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety will release the 2026 Roadmap to Safetyannual report card rating all 50 states and DC on their progress toward enacting 18 proven lifesaving traffic safety laws.

This year's findings come amid a persistent national safety crisis:

40,901 roadway deaths in 2023 — up 26% from the historic low in 2011

2.44 million people injured

$439 billion in crash-related economic costs

The 2026 report will:

Assign Green, Yellow, or Red ratings based on each state's adoption of 18 essential laws and provisions

Highlight the most critical gaps and opportunities for action in upcoming 2026 state legislative sessions

Spotlight key issues, including: Speeding and red-light running Seat belt and child passenger safety Motorcycle helmets Impaired driving Distracted driving Young drivers



WHO:

Cathy Chase: President, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety (Advocates)

Congressman Tracey Mann (R-Kansas) and Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH), sponsors of the bipartisan End DWI Act to compel each state to require ignition interlocks for all drunk driving offenders. (Rep. Mann's remarks will be pre-recorded)

Christy King (Virginia), mother of Christopher King, who died in a crash while unbelted. Christy advocated for a new law in Virginia that now requires all car occupants – including those in the front and back seats – to buckle up.

Vickie Brown (Maryland), whose son, Darius Brown, was killed by a drunk driver. Vickie, her husband and daughter were also seriously hurt in the crash.

Montana State Rep. Marc Lee, the sponsor of Montana's new strengthened child passenger safety law.

Sgt. Kelly Ingram, Paradise Valley Police Department, Maricopa County, Arizona.

Chief Chris Olson, University of Arizona Police Dept., International Association of Chiefs of Police Member, and Advocates' 2026 Consumer Co-Chair

Erica Rosso, Consumer Safety Supervisor, NJM Insurance Group, Advocates 2026 Insurance Co-Chair

ELECTRONIC MEDIA KIT: The 2026 Roadmap to Safety report will be available online Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 12:01 AM ET at www.saferoads.org. Embargoed copies are available to news media upon request. Reporters may also conduct interviews prior to release of the report.

INTERVIEWS ALSO AVAILABLE with other activists spotlighted in the 2026 Roadmap report who are advocating for these essential state highway safety laws:

Kelly Willenberg, RN (Greenville, SC), whose husband, Dale, a nurse anesthetist, was killed by a distracted driver while bicycling to work. Kelly helped pass South Carolina's new hands-free driving law that went into effect in September 2025.

Kelly Browning, Executive Director of Impact Teen Drivers (Sacramento, CA), that leads evidence-based teen driver safety education programs for free across the U.S to prevent the #1 killer of teens — car crashes.

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety is an alliance of consumer, medical, public health, law enforcement and safety groups and insurance companies and agents working together to make America's roads safer. Advocates' mission is the adoption of federal and state laws, policies and programs that prevent motor vehicle crashes, save lives, reduce injuries, and contain costs.

Media Contact

Bill Bronrott, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, 1 2022704415, [email protected], www.saferoads.org

Shane Austin, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, 1 202-425-2776, [email protected], www.saferoads.org

Twitter

SOURCE Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety