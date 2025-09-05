New Report Details the Dynamics that will Transform Global Lithium Production into the 2030s.

The Lithium Report 2025 – 2035: The Next 10 Years analyses all the world's lithium projects in one comprehensive report for the most thorough assessment available of future lithium supply, 2025 – 2035.

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest report from Meridian International Research, "The Lithium Report 2025 – 2035: The Next 10 Years", analyses every mine and every development project in the world, showing how lithium production is being transformed and detailing the outlook for production into the 2030s.

The report:

Details how the lithium production landscape will change to increase output and diversify supply as well as showing how the industry will be completely transformed in the 2030s.

Covers all the mines and all the development projects. Worldwide. 850 pages, 145 chapters, 11 geographical regions.

Is accompanied by the base data in Excel. Current and forecast mine production for each individual mine and development project for each year from 2022 to 2039.

Is intended for strategic planners and decision makers affected by the supply and availability of lithium who need a real understanding of the outlook for lithium and the dynamics that will drive supply into the 2030s.

KEY INSIGHTS

Primary lithium production will increase by over 20% p.a. from 2025 to 2030 as long as prices remain economically sustainable.

After 2030, additional new or expansion projects will be required to maintain supply growth, which otherwise will fall to less than 6% p.a. To maintain production at over 5 Mt LCE per year from the early 2030s onwards, the world's lithium brine resources, which are by far the largest resources in absolute size, will have to become the mainstay of future production.

World lithium production in 2024 is dominated by three countries, Australia, Chile and China which collectively account for 80% of global mine output. Australia accounts for half of that, 39% of global output. Total world production in 2024 was about 1.27 Mt LCE.

By 2030 production is set to increase to 4.3 Mt LCE, equivalent to a CAGR of 22.8% from 2024 to 2030.

While Australia will increase production by 85% and Chile by 60%, China will increase production by 326% to become the second largest producer. Africa and Argentina will overtake Chile, with Africa set to become the third largest producer in the world.

The biggest challenge facing the industry is the economics of lithium production. The low price environment of 2024 – 2025 has reduced investment and slowed development of new mines except in China.

Post-COVID inflationary pressures have caused lithium economics to become a conundrum. While mining feasibility studies and mine profitability are generally based on a long term price of over $20,000/t LCE, prices at that level would restrict EVs to the upper end of the market. The market price prevailing in mid-2025 of less than $10,000/t LCE is not sustainable if lithium production is to increase as required for electrification of world transport.

Sodium Ion battery production is on the verge of exponential growth but will be prioritised for less weight sensitive applications – stationary storage, rail, shipping, trucks. For light vehicles it will be used in hybrid NaIon – LiIon battery packs to improve cold weather performance and in city vehicles.

QUESTIONS AND MORE INFORMATION

For more information or to schedule a briefing, call +353 1 233 9805 or send an email to [email protected] or [email protected]. More details are also available on the website where Sample Pages and the Table of Contents can be downloaded.

Media Contact

William Tahil, Meridian International Research Ltd, 353 1 233 9805, [email protected], thelithiumreport.com

SOURCE Meridian International Research Ltd