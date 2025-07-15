New Report Finds Timeshare Occupancy Rates Surpassed Hotel Occupancy in 2024, Among Other Key Trends

"Strong occupancy will continue through 2025, as nearly 80% of timeshare owners don't have a loan balance and are traveling with a product that is pre-paid, and general consumer interest in traveling domestically remains consistent." - Jason Gamel, ARDA President & CEO Post this

First, timeshare occupancy was at 80% in 2024, up from 76.8% in 2023. Comparatively, hotel occupancy remained steady at 63% in both years.

"Strong occupancy will continue through 2025," Gamel predicts. "Nearly 80% of timeshare owners don't have a loan balance and are traveling with a product that is pre-paid. There is also a lot of general consumer interest in traveling domestically, which bodes well for the nearly 1,500 U.S. timeshare resorts."

Second, timeshare sales remain strong, highlighted by new owner growth and solid performance from industry partners.

"With new products like Sports Illustrated Resorts from Travel + Leisure Co. coming online and a renewed focus on brands like Hyatt Vacation Ownership, new owner sales will only continue to grow," says Gamel.

The high consumer demand for domestic travel also impacted the third takeaway from the report, which is that timeshare rentals reached $3.2B in 2024. According to Gamel, this is unsurprising, as travelers will continue to look for professionally managed, multi-bedroom suites in a resort setting – something they can't get from other short-term rental products.

Lastly, a healthy blend of mixed-use properties, hotel conversions, and ground-up builds are continuing to shape the future.

"Timeshare resorts built in the 1970s/1980s are coming to a natural termination of their timeshare plan," Gamel adds. "While these resorts are being taken offline and repurposed for other uses, new resorts are simultaneously being built and existing resorts are being extended, allowing companies to meet popular demands from owners, such as offering more two-bedroom suites."

To download the full 2025 State of the Timeshare Industry Report, or to download other research provided by the ARDA International Foundation, visit ARDA Research & Insights.

