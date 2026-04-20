New Report Finds Wikipedia Rejects 68 Percent of New Article Submissions

Startups and tech companies performed especially poorly, with just a 6% approval rate. Business executives also lagged at 12%. Many appear to submit drafts before generating enough earned media to establish notability. Post this

"Many organizations assume that producing a well-written draft is enough to secure a Wikipedia article—especially in an era of AI tools that can generate text quickly," said Rhiannnon Ruff, Founding Partner at Lumino Digital. "Our data show that editors are quite discerning about which topics merit a new article, and in our experience, the deciding factor is almost always how much and what kind of media coverage a topic has."

Key Findings

Most declines are due to lack of notability: The most frequent reason (57 percent) drafts are rejected is that they do not meet the site's notability guidelines, meaning the submission content and sourcing do not convey that the topic is important enough to warrant a standalone encyclopedia entry.

Approval rates vary by article type: AfC submissions in the Arts & Culture category have the highest approval rate at 48 percent. Submissions in the Business category have the lowest approval rate at 16 percent. Startups and other tech companies fare especially poorly, with only a six percent approval rate. Business executives likewise have a low approval rate: only 12 percent. There appears to be a push from businesses and their executives to submit drafts before they have generated the earned media necessary to demonstrate notability.

AI use is a problem at AfC: Last month, Wikipedia's editor community took the bold step of banning the usage of AI to generate new articles or rewrite existing ones. Our dataset underscored the challenge this technology poses to the encyclopedia: 16 percent of AfC drafts were flagged for AI/LLM concerns.

Limited number of reviewing editors: 40 percent of the submission reviews in our dataset were handled by 11 especially prolific editors.

Why This Matters Now

Today, internet users increasingly rely on AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT, rather than traditional search engines like Google, to find information online. Wikipedia stands out as one of the top sources cited in AI tool searches, making it especially important in shaping public perception.

Lumino Digital's groundbreaking report on Wikipedia's AfC process provides crucial insights for those seeking to create a new Wikipedia article, including what it takes to get one published.

About Lumino Digital

Lumino Digital is a US-based communications consultancy that helps organizations understand and manage their digital presence across the platforms that matter most—including Wikipedia, AI search, and review sites. The agency is known for strategic reputation management grounded in ethical practice, client partnership, and long-term digital health.

Media Contact

Lumino Digital, Lumino Digital, 1 720-263-1497, [email protected], www.luminodigital.com

SOURCE Lumino Digital