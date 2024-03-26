New Report from Modern Campus Reveals: 61% of Higher Education Leaders Believe Continuing Education Units are Undervalued Compared to Traditional Departments

Through this survey, our aim is to illuminate the longstanding challenges and promising prospects that lie ahead, empowering CE professionals to advocate for increased resources in fostering lifelong learning. Post this

"Online and professional continuing education continues to experience increasing support from institutional leadership. Unlike years past, support is now evolving into additional resources for these units, particularly in the form of staffing, as institutions employ a more concentrated effort to organize and manage continuing education," said Bruce Etter, Senior Director of Research and Consulting at UPCEA. "However, these units are still far from reaching their true potential as challenges related to data accessibility, technology integration, and perceptions around academic quality persist. Institutions that can address these challenges and embrace continuing education as an academic equal will be best positioned to serve all students."

Additional Key Findings

54% of respondents agreed that their PCO unit is the most academically innovative unit at their institution.

45% of respondents agreed that their PCO unit has an appropriate number of staff required to execute their institution's goal.

78% say that efficient course, section, and certificate creation/management is a major element to achieve the CE unit's goals.

48% of respondents are unaware of their enrollment data for CE.

"Continuing education has been an invaluable companion to the modern learner, adapting to their ever-changing needs. Now, higher education stands at a pivotal crossroads, presenting a distinct chance to rejuvenate our approach and ethos for their benefit," said Shauna Cox, Content Strategist at Modern Campus and Editor-in-Chief of The EvoLLLution. "Through this survey, our aim is to illuminate the longstanding challenges and promising prospects that lie ahead, empowering CE professionals to advocate for increased resources in fostering lifelong learning."

"North America's continuing education landscape is undergoing transformative shifts," said Dr. Rod Lastra, 2023-24 president of CAUCE and Researcher in the Division of Extended Education at the University of Manitoba. "These shifts, from demographic changes and economic models to the advent of generative AI, unforeseen political decisions, and global challenges, emphasize the need for us to scale our efforts and collaborate. Faced with increasing financial and resource pressures, our commitment to lifelong learning drives us to overcome these obstacles with foresight and determination. International efforts, such as those led by UNESCO, remind us of the significance of lifelong learning in enhancing individual outcomes. By championing innovation and inclusivity, we aim to bolster the role of lifelong education, acknowledging its critical and lasting impact on our institutions, learners, and society at large."

To explore the complete findings from the 2024 State of Continuing Education report, visit: http://moderncampus.com/state-of-ce-2024.

Survey Methodology and Respondent Profile

Member institutions of CAUCE, The EvoLLLution, and UPCEA were contacted and invited to participate in this year's study, with precautions taken to ensure that institutions were approached by only one organization. The survey took place between January 18 and February 7, 2024; 197 institutions participated, of which 136 completed the entire survey.

Public research institutions comprised the majority (50%), followed by two-year institutions (16%), and master's comprehensive institutions (11%). The diverse respondent profile reflects a broad spectrum of leadership roles within higher education, ranging from Directors to Senior/Executive Directors, and Assistant/Associate Vice Presidents/Provosts.

About Modern Campus

Modern Campus empowers 1,700+ higher education institutions to attract, engage, and retain learners for life with software solutions that enable a modern student experience. The Modern Campus learner-to-earner lifecycle platform powers solutions for web content management, catalog and curriculum management, student engagement, career pathways, and non-traditional student management. The result: innovative institutions engage their modern learners for life, while providing modern administrators with the tools needed to streamline workflows and drive high efficiency. Learn how Modern Campus is leading the modern learner-to-earner movement at moderncampus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About CAUCE

CAUCE is a professional association of deans, directors, senior administrative personnel, and practitioners whose professional careers are in university continuing education in Canada. Serving nearly 50 university continuing education units across the country, CAUCE is dedicated to supporting the success of its members in serving professional and adult learners and diverse learning communities. Through our annual conference, webinars, research, and community of practice networks, we foster best practices in lifelong teaching and learning, flexible learning models, and university-community engagement. CAUCE strengthens the impact of universities through excellence in continuing education. Visit: cauce-aepuc.ca.

About The EvoLLLution

The EvoLLLution is an online publication focused on the transforming higher education industry. Publishing articles and interviews by higher education leaders on the evolving postsecondary space since 2012, The EvoLLLution was founded by Modern Campus to create an open environment for higher education's most innovative thought leaders to come together and set out a new vision for what the industry can be. Visit http://www.evoLLLution.com.

About UPCEA

UPCEA is the online and professional education association. Our members continuously reinvent higher education, positively impacting millions of lives. We proudly lead and support them through cutting edge research, professional development, networking and mentorship, conferences and seminars, and stakeholder advocacy. Our collaborative, entrepreneurial community brings together decision makers and influencers in education, industry, research, and policy interested in improving educational access and outcomes. Visit http://www.upcea.edu.

