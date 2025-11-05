New Report from POM Marketing Finds 69% of B2B Marketers Lack Resources to Meet Leadership's Demands

"These findings should be a wake-up call for the C-suite, not just marketers," said Kathy Floam-Greenspan, Founder and Chief Strategist of POM Marketing Post this

Marketing Under Pressure draws on insights from 105 B2B marketing professionals across the United States, representing a mix of company sizes and roles—from managers and directors to VPs, CMOs, and specialists.

In addition to discovering that 69 percent of marketers see a significant gap between what their leadership expects and the budget, staffing, or time they are given, the report highlights other key insights, including:

The Struggle to Articulate ROI: Only 29 percent of marketers are "very confident" in their ability to demonstrate ROI to leadership—a vicious cycle where limited proof leads to limited budgets, ultimately undermining outcomes.

AI Adoption Without a Roadmap: While 79 percent of marketers agree AI has significantly impacted their strategies, adoption is often stalled by unclear use cases, limited expertise, and a lack of strategy.

"These findings should be a wake-up call for the C-suite, not just marketers," said Kathy Floam-Greenspan, Founder and Chief Strategist of POM Marketing. "Profitability rides on marketing performance. When teams are underresourced, the entire organization's ability to generate leads, drive sales, and grow revenue is at risk."

The full Marketing Under Pressure report is available for download at https://pomagency.com/marketing-under-pressure-b2b-leaders/.

