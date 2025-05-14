New report highlights shortfalls in neonatal care for mothers and infants across U.S.

Air Evac is setting the gold standard in Arizona, providing specialist emergency 'in-air' perinatal care to the communities of Arizona • Air Evac is Arizona's premier Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) transport team certified in Neonatal Pediatric Transport (CNPT) and with certified NICU Registered Nurses (RNs) and Respiratory Therapists (RTs) on board • This air medical service uniquely offers and actively participates in resident birthing plans and will transport maternal patients over 4cm dilated

PHOENIX, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New research by March of Dimes reveals the need for neonatal care as shortfalls and challenges in maternal and infant health continue across the U.S. With over 100+ years combined of neonatal and labor & delivery experience, Air Evac, a service of PHI Air Medical based at Sky Harbor in Arizona, is leading the charge to bring excellence to Arizona's maternal and neonatal health outcomes. For 50 years, this service has provided residents with specialized emergency in-air ambulance care teams that offer the full set of skills needed for emergency 'in-air' perinatal care.

Each Air Evac emergency flight comprises two teams. A maternal Labor & Delivery (L&D) team that is BSN qualified and certified for Registered Nurse Certification in Inpatient Obstetric Nursing (RNC-OB), and with an L&D background trained in air medical transport working. This team works alongside the neonatal team which is Arizona's legacy NICU transport team composed of CNPT certified NICU RN and RT. As a CAMTS-accredited program, Air Evac is committed to providing the highest standards of safety, quality, and patient care for in air and ground critical care transport. Air Evac works with the Arizona High Risk Perinatal Program to improve neonatal and maternal outcomes. The creation of this program is the reason a neonatal and maternal transport team was started.

LeAnn O. McGregor, has been a Maternal Flight Nurse for Air Evac for 37 years, and a trained nurse for over 45 years. LeAnn is a known expert in the field and is passionate about her work: "It cannot be understated how important Air Ambulance services are for mothers and young babies across the state. Our base at Phoenix Sky Harbor is the only base that specializes in transporting mothers and babies for Arizona. We work together to provide the highest level of care to our sickest maternal patients or neonates across the state who need to be treated and are committed to continuously improving the health of mothers and infants across Arizona." Click here for headshot.

The report by March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization for the health of mothers and babies across the U.S., highlights the importance of adequate neonatal care for mothers and infants. Air Evac serves as a crucial part of the solution to this public health challenge, and remains committed to helping the community and improving the health of the state.

Air Evac is the only air medical company that will transport maternal patients over 4cm dilated. Its crew is comfortable performing vaginal exams, deliveries, and assisting in the care of preterm babies.

Air Evac can be included in birthing plans and acts as a crucial, centrally located transport resource. From its base at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport, the Air Evac helicopter offers advanced medical treatment for neonatal issues, such as TXP (high-frequency ventilation) and nitric oxide therapy, with Respiratory Therapists on every flight. With known high-risk babies, Air Evac can and should be a part of birthing plans for delivery, when identified for transport.

Mark Leighton, Co-President, PHI Health: "While none of us ever expects to be in a situation where we need to be transported by an air ambulance, the reality is it can and does happen, especially for mothers and babies in rural communities. Air Evac, a service of PHI Air Medical, is a highly skilled, and trusted resource that residents can rely on. We are committed to providing round-the-clock emergency services to the people of Arizona, as our specialists are on duty 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to respond and help residents and their loved ones."

Arizona's premier air ambulance service, bringing over 50 years of dedicated lifesaving care to communities across the state. As a service of PHI Air Medical, a national leader in air medical transport, Air Evac combines deep local expertise with the strength and resources of a nationwide network to best serve Arizona. Our Arizona-based teams feature dual-certified nurses, medics, respiratory therapists and specialized neonatal and maternal transport capabilities, alongside skilled pilots and on-site mechanics, all deeply committed to meeting the diverse and critical medical needs of Arizona's patients.

Discover more about our dedication to Arizona at AirEvac.com and PHIAirMedical.com.

