New Report: Inclusive AI Can Unlock an Untapped Workforce and Shape the Future of Work

"AI is already embedded in hiring, training, and everyday work," said Deborah Williamson, Vice President, IWSI America. "The question is whether it will quietly reinforce existing barriers, or actively dismantle them."

Drawing on global research, real-world case studies, and employer-ready guidance, the paper outlines how disability-inclusive AI can drive stronger business outcomes. Research cited from Accenture shows that companies leading on employee inclusion generate 1.6 times higher revenue, 2.6 times higher net income, and double the economic profit of their peers. Meanwhile, excluding people with disabilities from the workforce can cost economies up to 7% of GDP, according to the World Economic Forum.

The white paper spotlights companies already putting these principles into practice. Microsoft is highlighted for its AI for Accessibility program, which co-designs tools such as live captioning, Immersive Reader, and the Seeing AI app alongside people with disabilities. Salesforce features prominently for involving disabled employees in the creation of internal AI tools that provide private, on-demand workplace accommodations. Walgreens demonstrates how automation and accessible technology, embedded into operations and culture, can support large-scale disability hiring while improving productivity and retention.

Beyond examples, the report offers practical, near-term guidance for employers navigating AI adoption. Recommendations include using accessible, AI-powered recruitment tools; ensuring meetings, documents, and communications support captions, screen readers, and multiple formats by default; auditing AI hiring systems for bias; and, critically, inviting employees with disabilities to co-design and test AI systems before they are rolled out.

The paper also includes a 90-day roadmap to help organizations take immediate action—without waiting for new regulations or large budgets.

"America's workforce is changing fast; AI can level the playing field for people with disabilities at work, but only if businesses act now," concluded Nicholas Wyman, President, IWSI America.

