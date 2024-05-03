New Report Offers Strategies for Campus Leaders to Navigate the 2024 Election

In response to the heightened political climate in higher education, the Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI) released a free, comprehensive guidebook: "Maintaining Campus Community During the 2024 Election."
NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the backdrop of Congressional testimonies from university presidents and rising identity-based hate and violence on campus, the 2024 presidential election is front of mind for colleges and universities across the nation.
The report features insights from conversations with 21 college presidents, administrators, faculty, and staff about their experiences managing their campuses' responses to past elections and their approach to the 2024 election. The report also synthesizes an extensive secondary review of lessons learned from past elections. By collating the experiences of subject matter experts and university educators in various roles, CDI hopes to share knowledge about what works to contain campus conflict and transform discourse.
"The presidential election is a touchstone ritual of democracy that offers an opportunity to encourage students to be thoughtful, engaged citizens," said Mary Aviles, one of the lead authors of the guide. "Rather than a crisis that needs mitigating, the election can serve as a platform for reinforcing the core values of a campus culture that celebrates differences."
About Constructive Dialogue Institute:
Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI) is a non-profit organization that leverages behavioral science to equip people with skills for constructive dialogue. CDI is the leading organization dedicated to promoting constructive dialogue and fostering inclusive environments in higher education.
