New Report on Disease and Ape Conservation Provides Research and Analysis to Better Understand and Mitigate Zoonoses

"By exploring the relationships between apes, humans, the environment, disease, and health, this volume provides an unprecedented overview of one of the most significant threats to apes as well as to humans." Annette Lanjouw, CEO and head of Arcus' Great Apes & Gibbons Program. Post this

Disease, Health and Ape Conservation presents an in-depth analysis of the major impacts of infectious and noninfectious diseases on ape health and welfare for both wild and captive ape populations. It also explores such health-related factors as the ethics of intervening in and managing ape health; the impact of research and tourism on apes; the One Health approach; and disaster management and the protection of apes.

"By exploring the relationships between apes, humans, the environment, disease, and health, this volume provides an unprecedented overview of one of the most significant threats to apes and their well-being, as well as one of the greatest threats to humans," said Annette Lanjouw, CEO and head of Arcus' Great Apes & Gibbons Program.

The State of the Apes series has previously covered extractive industries; industrial agriculture; infrastructure development; and ape killing, capture, and trade. This fifth volume expands on a theme linking these volumes by reassessing the potential impacts of industrial development projects (agriculture, mining, and infrastructure) on ape health and presenting updated case studies included in earlier volumes of State of the Apes. Also explored are disaster mitigation measures, and the ethics and practicalities of decision-making processes for human intervention in ape health.

All ape species (bonobos, chimpanzees, gibbons, gorillas, and orangutans) and subspecies are classified as Vulnerable, Endangered, or Critically Endangered on the Red List of Threatened Species updated regularly by the International Union for Conservation of Nature since 1964. Latest abundance estimates for ape populations in their natural habitats, as well as updated statistics for those held in captive facilities (zoos, rescue and rehabilitation centers, and sanctuaries) are included in this latest volume of State of the Apes.

Each chapter includes statistics, welfare indicators, and data from official and other reports that provide an objective and rigorous analysis of relevant issues and suggest best practices.

The report comprises commissioned contributions from a wide range of practitioners, academics, experts, and environmental and advocacy organizations. Editors of the series are Alison White, Steve Unwin, Annette Lanjouw, Katy Scholfield, and Helga Rainer.

The full volume, published by Cambridge University Press, is available for download at stateofthesapes.com. Individual chapters, summaries, and additional resources are also available.

About the Arcus Foundation

Founded in 2000 by Jon Stryker, the Arcus Foundation is dedicated to the idea that people can live in harmony with one another and the natural world. Arcus' work is based on the belief that respect for diversity among peoples and in nature is essential to a positive future for our planet and all of its inhabitants. The foundation works globally and has offices in New York City and Cambridge, U.K. To learn more, visit: arcusfoundation.org.

Media Contact

Heather Antonissen, Arcus Foundation, 212.488.3000, [email protected], www.arcusfoundation.org

SOURCE Arcus Foundation