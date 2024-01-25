New Report Ranks Regional Risk of Radon-Induced Lung Cancer; Reveals Dangerously Undertested Regions

"Inhaling contaminated cancer-causing air is not a choice people knowingly make, but unfortunately too many people don't test until they receive a devastating lung cancer diagnosis," said Kyle Hoylman, Protect Environmental CEO. Post this

The National Radon Risk Index™ index and the National Radon Risk Search™ tool pull from the company's comprehensive database of radon test results, which represents more than 2.5 million data points compiled from sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as Protect Environmental's internal testing data, to rank communities across the United States according to their radon risk. The index, which will be updated and published each January in support of National Radon Action Month, ranks communities using the following data points: (1) highest radon level recorded in a building tested within the community; (2) average radon level of all buildings tested within the community; (3) percentage of buildings tested with a radon level above the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) action level of 4.0 pCi/L within the community; and, (4) highest and lowest percentages of residential buildings characterized for radon risk within the community.

The National Radon Risk Index™ provides the following insights into radon risk within communities across the United States:

Highest radon level recorded in a building tested within the community: 7,879.3 pCi/L ( Dallas County, TX )

) Highest average radon level of all buildings tested within the community: 53.8 pCi/L ( Hinsdale County, CO )

) Highest percentage of buildings tested within the community with a radon level above the EPA's action level of 4.0 pCi/L: 93.8% ( Roosevelt County, MT )

) Highest percentage of residential buildings characterized for radon risk within the community: 10.974% ( Johnson County, IA )

) Lowest percentage of residential buildings characterized for radon risk within the community: 0.003% ( Hidalgo County, TX )

Radon is a naturally occurring colorless, odorless, tasteless, radioactive gas that derives from the breakdown of Uranium. According to the EPA, exposure to the gas is responsible for the deaths of more than 21,000 persons in the United States each year, making it the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, second overall to smoking for all lung cancer incidents. Radon migrates into buildings through preferential pathways, such as gaps, cracks, and crevices in the building foundation, where it can accumulate to unsafe levels. The only way to know if the occupants of a building are at risk is to test the building. If a problem exists, exposure can be mitigated using effective, efficient, and economical construction methods.

"Our team spent months compiling one of the largest indoor radon result databases in the world and we're excited to see this data at work empowering communities to take action and lead to life-saving decisions to reduce the risk exposure to the leading cause of environmental cancer," said Austin Sipes, Protect Environmental software developer.

The full rankings contained within the index are available on the company's blog, The Green Scene. To better understand radon risk in communities across the United States, use the Protect Environmental National Radon Risk Search™ tool.

To increase access to testing, Protect Environmental and the American Lung Association are partnering to provide no-cost professional radon testing for homeowners in high-risk regions. To encourage more testing nationwide during National Radon Action Month, discounted do-it-yourself radon test kits are also available through January.

About Protect Environmental

Protect Environmental is a national leader in the environmental consulting and construction industry, focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management. With a proven track record spanning 38 years and more than 200,000 completed projects in all 50 U.S. states and 2 U.S. territories, the company provides expert service from its trusted professionals to provide peace of mind protection to property owners seeking to build and maintain healthy, safe, and sustainable indoor environments. Join our rapidly expanding team, apply today. For more information, call 502-410-5000 or click on [https://www.protectenvironmental.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Stephens, Protect Environmental, 5026496870, [email protected], Protect Environmental

SOURCE Protect Environmental