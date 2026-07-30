New Report Released Revealing What International Buyers Need to Know Before Purchasing Prime London Property

"The English property system has developed its own language and conventions over centuries," said Laura Conduit, Departmental Managing Partner for Real Estate and Partner in the Residential Property team at Farrer & Co. Post this

The Luxury Collective Global Advisory (TLCGA), in partnership with leading London law firm Farrer & Co, today announced the publication of Buying in London: A White Paper on the UK Residential Acquisition Process for High-Net-Worth International Buyers. Buying in London is a comprehensive guide designed to address one of the biggest challenges facing overseas purchasers – understanding the fundamental differences between the UK and U.S. property systems.

As London continues to attract global wealth seeking stability, diversification, education opportunities, and long-term capital preservation, international buyers are increasingly looking to establish residential footholds in one of the world's most prestigious property markets. Yet for many overseas purchasers, particularly Americans, the process of buying in England and Wales presents unfamiliar legal structures, timelines, ownership models, and transaction risks.

The new white paper provides a practical framework for navigating those complexities, combining legal expertise from Farrer & Co with the cross-border acquisition experience of TLCGA.

"The English property system has developed its own language and conventions over centuries," said Laura Conduit, Departmental Managing Partner for Real Estate and Partner in the Residential Property team at Farrer & Co. "Concepts that are second nature to local advisers can be entirely unfamiliar to overseas buyers. We wanted to produce a practical guide that translates the process into clear, accessible terms."

Anna-Louisa Yon, a Founder of TLCGA, emphasized the importance of helping international buyers bridge the gap between their expectations and the realities of the London market.

"Having the ability to articulate the process and draw relevant comparisons to a client's home jurisdiction in the United States is pivotal for our clients," said Yon. "Buying in London requires more than identifying the right property. It requires understanding the strategy, structure and professional advice behind the acquisition."

A central focus of the report is one of the most significant differences between the UK and U.S. systems: in England and Wales, an accepted offer does not create a legally binding agreement. Transactions only become legally binding once contracts are exchanged.

"One of the things that surprises many overseas buyers is just how different the English property system is from other jurisdictions," said Conduit. "Understanding the process from the outset can help avoid unnecessary delay, cost and frustration."

The white paper explains how buyers can better protect themselves through preparation, including assembling the right advisory team early, understanding due diligence requirements, and recognizing the risks that exist before exchange of contracts.

Key topics covered in Buying in London include:

The differences between the English and U.S. residential purchase process

Why transactions remain non-binding until exchange of contracts

Managing the risks of gazumping and gazundering

Strategies for reducing transaction risk before exchange

Understanding freehold versus leasehold ownership

The importance of lease length and the 80-year threshold

Recent leasehold reform and implications for buyers

Common lease restrictions affecting international purchasers

The future of commonhold ownership in England

While the report addresses the mechanics of purchasing property, it also highlights the broader strategic considerations that influence successful international acquisitions, including ownership structures, succession planning, tax considerations, and long-term wealth planning.

"Buying internationally isn't more complicated because it's overseas," said Yon. "It's more complicated because every decision carries legal, financial and practical consequences that deserve careful planning. The difference between an expensive mistake and a successful acquisition is rarely the property itself. It's the strategy behind the purchase."

TLCGA's cross-border advisory model is built around coordinating trusted professionals across legal, tax, financial, and property disciplines to ensure clients receive informed guidance throughout the acquisition process.

"We have invested years in carefully vetting every professional involved in our clients' transactions not simply to make the process easier, but to protect them," said Yon. "Working with solicitors who understand both the American mindset and the complexities of cross-border transactions helps ensure clients make informed decisions from the outset and avoid costly mistakes down the road."

For international buyers, the report emphasizes that successful acquisitions depend on more than market knowledge alone.

"Successful property transactions are about much more than agreeing the price," said Conduit. "Early preparation, the right professional advice and a clear understanding of the legal and practical issues can make a significant difference not only to whether an offer is agreed, but to how enjoyable the process itself is. The UK property market can appear complex from the outside, particularly for international buyers, but much of that complexity can be managed with the right guidance. Our aim with this paper is to provide a practical roadmap and help buyers approach the process with confidence."

Buying in London: A White Paper on the UK Residential Acquisition Process for High-Net-Worth International Buyers is available now.

To access the full white paper, visit:

https://theluxurycollectiveuk.co.uk/blog/buying-in-london-a-white-paper-on-the-uk-residential-acquisition-process-for-high-net-worth-international-buyers/

About Anna-Louisa Yon and The Luxury Collective Global Advisory (TLCGA)

The Luxury Collective Global Advisory (TLCGA) is an international luxury real estate advisory firm with offices in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., New York, and London. The firm provides strategic real estate advisory services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, diplomats, executives, and clients in the sports and entertainment industries.

Through an integrated cross-border platform, TLCGA delivers coordinated advisory services for acquisitions, dispositions, relocations, and investment portfolios across leading global markets.

The firm is affiliated with Compass, one of the premier real estate firms in the United States, across its Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C. markets. In London, The Luxury Collective UK (TLCUK), TLCGA's wholly owned subsidiary, operates as an independent estate agency, providing clients with a seamless advisory experience across Prime Central London, the Home Counties, the Cotswolds, and leading U.S. markets.

Anna-Louisa Yon is a Founder of The Luxury Collective Global Advisory. With expertise across both the U.S. and UK property markets, Anna-Louisa helps clients navigate the complexities of international ownership through strategic advice, market insight, and access to a trusted network of professional advisers.

About Farrer & Co and Laura Conduit

Farrer & Co is one of the United Kingdom's leading law firms, advising private clients, businesses, institutions, and family offices across private wealth, private capital, and institutional markets. Its Residential Property team is widely recognized for its expertise in prime and super-prime London and country house transactions.

Laura Conduit is a leading residential property lawyer with nearly 20 years' experience advising clients on UK residential real estate transactions. A Partner at Farrer & Co, she advises UK and international clients on the acquisition, sale, and financing of residential property across England and Wales, with experience ranging from first-time purchases to landmark transactions exceeding £30 million.

Laura is ranked Band 1 by Chambers High Net Worth, recognized as a Tier 1 Leading Partner by The Legal 500, and listed as Top Flight in Spear's 500. She regularly advises entrepreneurs, executives, family offices, trust structures, and international families investing in UK real estate.

Media Contact

Angela Casey, xxx-xx-xxxx, 1 2027162988, [email protected]

SOURCE The Luxury Collective Global Advisory