New Report Reveals 2026 CEO Pay Trends: Profitability Over Growth, Bonuses Under Pressure

"COVID changed company's pay structures, and we are still seeing the effects of that on CEO pay, with historical data from before 2019 showing different trends compared to now. The good news is that preliminary data for 2026 shows many companies expecting bonuses to climb again." Post this

Notable Findings Include:

Bonuses are soaring in A/E Firms. CEOs at architecture and engineering firms received bonuses worth 47.7% of their base salary, nearly double the overall 2024 median of 24.2%, continuing a multi-year trend of aggressive performance-based rewards.

Equity gains at the top. Top-quartile CEOs saw meaningful equity appreciation in 2024—but only leaders at companies with $250M+ in revenue received new equity grants, reflecting how larger private firms are battling public companies for senior talent.

Median CEO cash compensation is expected to rise 2.4% in 2025, with preliminary projections for 2026 showing base salaries climbing by 3% or more.

Profitability is taking center stage. Companies are rewarding strong margins more than fast-growing revenue—reflected in both equity and bonus structures.

Formula-based bonus plans are gaining traction, especially in the mid-market, while discretionary awards are trending down—particularly at larger companies.

"Recent years have been especially turbulent when it comes to senior executive compensation," says Isabella Mourgelas, lead research analyst at Chief Executive Group. "COVID changed company's pay structures, and we are still seeing the effects of that on CEO pay, with historical data from before 2019 showing different trends compared to now. The good news is that preliminary data for 2026 shows many companies expecting bonuses to climb again."

With more than 500,000 data points, the report provides deep insight into how private companies are rethinking compensation for their top leadership in the face of economic uncertainty, leadership transitions and heightened pressure to align pay with performance, offering competitive intelligence on salaries, bonuses, equity, perks and total rewards for CEOs and 10+ senior executive roles.

"This report is unparalleled in the U.S. The depth of information allows private companies to make smarter, more strategic decisions about executive pay," said Melanie Nolen, research director at Chief Executive Group. "It's not about paying more, it's about paying right, and aligning compensation with growth priorities, retention goals and industry benchmarks."

What's Included in This Report?

Updated median compensation values for CEOs and senior executives across all industries and company sizes

Compensation breakdowns by revenue range, employee count, ownership type, region and growth/profitability metrics

Insights into bonus structures, long-term incentives and equity holdings

Data that helps leaders benchmark against peers, identify trends and adjust compensation strategies accordingly

Who Uses This Report?

CEOs looking to align compensation with growth goals

HR leaders building retention and incentive plans that match the market

Finance leaders assessing and budgeting total compensation spend

Board members and advisors guiding executive pay discussions

The 2025–26 report is now available for digital and print access at: www.ChiefExecutive.net/CompensationReport

About Chief Executive Research

Chief Executive Research is the proprietary research division of Chief Executive Group, providing actionable insights to help private company leaders make smarter, more informed decisions. Its studies include the CEO Confidence Index, Best & Worst States for Business, Financial Benchmarks Report, and the flagship CEO & Senior Executive Compensation Report for Private Companies. Learn more at: ChiefExecutive.net/CompensationReport

Media Contact

Isabella Mourgelas, Chief Executive Group, 1 2039302700, [email protected], https://chiefexecutive.net/compensationreport/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Chief Executive Group