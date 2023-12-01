NEW REPORT: The Future of Africa's Sustainable Cities: Why Clean Cooking Matters

"This report serves as a compass, guiding us towards a future where every African city can boast of accessible, clean, and efficient cooking solutions." - Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, Mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone. Post this

Fortunately, this moment of rapid urbanization also presents a tremendous opportunity to provide clean cooking solutions at a massive scale.

"Most of the infrastructure needed to support these growing cities has yet to be built, which gives today's urban planners, policymakers, and the private sector a valuable chance to lay the groundwork for widespread adoption of clean cooking solutions in the years ahead," said Dymphna van der Lans, CEO, CCA. "However, this transition must begin now to ensure that the world's future megacities are able to pursue a path of sustainability and inclusivity."

"For decades, ICLEI Africa has been supporting hundreds of cities and regions in building a resilient and equitable urban future; key to this is universal access to clean cooking," said Kobie Brand, Regional Director, ICLEI Africa. "Every time a family gains access to clean cooking, their future looks brighter. They spend less time collecting fuel wood or charcoal, they benefit from reduced household air pollution, and they contribute to keeping more trees in the ground. We will continue to contribute to the clean cooking revolution wherever ICLEI Africa can add value."

As world leaders gather at COP28, this report serves as a call to action for stakeholders to recognize that access to clean cooking in Africa's cities is critical to meeting national, regional, and global climate targets and development goals.

"This report serves as a compass, guiding us towards a future where every African city can boast of accessible, clean, and efficient cooking solutions. It highlights the central role that providing access to clean cooking can have across multiple sustainable development goals, while addressing the issues of air pollution, health, gender equity, environment, and social development," said Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, Mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone.

To read the full report, click here.

For any media inquiries, please contact: Kip Patrick, Senior Director, Advocacy & Communications, CCA: [email protected]; Michelle Preen, Director, Communications, ICLEI Africa: [email protected].

Media Contact

Kip Patrick, Clean Cooking Alliance, 2028879040, [email protected], https://cleancooking.org/

SOURCE Clean Cooking Alliance