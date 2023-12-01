NEW REPORT: The Future of Africa's Sustainable Cities: Why Clean Cooking Matters

The Clean Cooking Alliance and ICLEI Africa unveiled a new report that highlights the critical role that clean cooking must play in ensuring sustainable and equitable urban growth, with a particular focus on the fast-growing cities of sub-Saharan Africa.
DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) and ICLEI Africa unveiled the report "The Future of Africa's Sustainable Cities: Why Clean Cooking Matters," which highlights the critical role that clean cooking must play in ensuring sustainable and equitable urban growth, with a particular focus on the fast-growing cities of sub-Saharan Africa. The report was launched at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) during an official side event hosted by the SDG Pavilion.
By 2050, nearly 7 out of 10 people will be living in a city. The vast majority of urbanization is occurring in the Global South, with Africa hosting 17 of the 20 fastest growing cities in the world. Many of these cities are grappling with the challenges of alleviating energy poverty and inequality amid rapidly growing populations, and most of their citizens continue to rely on firewood and other biomass fuels for their cooking needs. These practices harm the surrounding natural environments and have major impacts on public health, gender equality, and economic potential. Without significant action, nearly 2 billion people could find themselves without access to clean cooking solutions by 2030.
Fortunately, this moment of rapid urbanization also presents a tremendous opportunity to provide clean cooking solutions at a massive scale.
"Most of the infrastructure needed to support these growing cities has yet to be built, which gives today's urban planners, policymakers, and the private sector a valuable chance to lay the groundwork for widespread adoption of clean cooking solutions in the years ahead," said Dymphna van der Lans, CEO, CCA. "However, this transition must begin now to ensure that the world's future megacities are able to pursue a path of sustainability and inclusivity."
"For decades, ICLEI Africa has been supporting hundreds of cities and regions in building a resilient and equitable urban future; key to this is universal access to clean cooking," said Kobie Brand, Regional Director, ICLEI Africa. "Every time a family gains access to clean cooking, their future looks brighter. They spend less time collecting fuel wood or charcoal, they benefit from reduced household air pollution, and they contribute to keeping more trees in the ground. We will continue to contribute to the clean cooking revolution wherever ICLEI Africa can add value."
As world leaders gather at COP28, this report serves as a call to action for stakeholders to recognize that access to clean cooking in Africa's cities is critical to meeting national, regional, and global climate targets and development goals.
"This report serves as a compass, guiding us towards a future where every African city can boast of accessible, clean, and efficient cooking solutions. It highlights the central role that providing access to clean cooking can have across multiple sustainable development goals, while addressing the issues of air pollution, health, gender equity, environment, and social development," said Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, Mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone.
To read the full report, click here.
For any media inquiries, please contact: Kip Patrick, Senior Director, Advocacy & Communications, CCA: [email protected]; Michelle Preen, Director, Communications, ICLEI Africa: [email protected].
Media Contact
Kip Patrick, Clean Cooking Alliance, 2028879040, [email protected], https://cleancooking.org/
SOURCE Clean Cooking Alliance
Share this article