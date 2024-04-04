New Representatives & Officers Added to Association of Executive Search & Leadership Consultants' Americas, EMEA & APAC Councils

Karen Greenbaum, AESC President and CEO, commented: "In addition to the AESC Council's governance role, members contribute insights that shape AESC and guide our standards and best practices. Their leadership is invaluable." Post this

EIGHT NEW AESC COUNCIL OF THE AMERICAS SELECTED

Lynne Murphy-Rivera, Managing Director, Americas, commented, "It's always exciting to welcome new officers and council members to the AESC Americas Council as it brings opportunities for new connections. Each Council member brings diverse experience and a passion for our profession. I am looking forward to what we'll achieve together in 2024."

New Council Members for 2024

Sandra Olive Bäcker, Managing Partner, Bäcker & Partners / AltoPartners based in Buenos Aires, Argentina , has more than 20 years of experience in executive search. She currently specializes in executive search and leadership consulting for senior management in the local and Latin American markets. Sandra is also a Columnist in renowned newspapers and magazines.

New Council Officers for 2024

AESC Americas Council officer positions are as follows: Matrice Ellis Kirk, Chief Executive Officer of Ellis Kirk Group in Dallas, will now serve as Chair. Pilar Brogeras, Managing Director, Global Leader Startups and Scale-ups, Stanton Chase – Mexico City, will now serve as Vice Chair.

The Complete 2024 AESC Council of the Americas

Matrice Ellis Kirk , Ellis Kirk Group, Chair – Dallas

, Ellis Kirk Group, Chair – Dallas Pilar Brogeras, Stanton Chase, Vice Chair – Mexico City

Karen Greenbaum, AESC, Ex-officio – New York

Sandra Olive Bäcker, Bäcker & Partners / AltoPartners – Buenos Aires

Sherrie Barch, Furst Group / IIC Partners – Chicago

Shaun Carpenter, PFM Executive Search / Panorama Search – Vancouver

Michael S. Castleman, WittKieffer – Palm Beach Gardens

Nick Chambers, Boyden – Toronto

Nordia Edwards, Spencer Stuart – New York

Nona Footz, Coulter Partners – New York

Rodrigo Foz Forte, EXEC – Executive Performance / Panorama – São Paulo

Gabriel Gonzalez, GOSECO International Executive Search – San Diego

Ryan Grant, The Grant Partners – Atlanta

Lindsay Griesmeyer, RSR Partners – New York

Julian Ha, Heidrick & Struggles – Washington, DC

Jonas Hedin, Coleman Lew Canny Bowen / Penrhyn International – Charlotte

Daniel W. Heiman, Cornerstone International Group – Kansas City

Molly Hull, Slayton Search Partners – Chicago

Michele James, Avery James Inc. – Los Angeles

John Marshall, JM Search – King of Prussia, PA

Nicolás Mora Schrader, Equation Partners / AltoPartners – Santiago

Jason Murray, BIPOC Executive Search – Toronto

Chris Pantelidis, EMA Partners – New York

Denielle Pemberton-Heard, Diversified Search Group – Washington, DC

Bridget Papanicholas, TRANSEARCH – Chicago

Carol Robinson, Harbour West Consulting – North Vancouver, BC

Jessica Rudish, Rudish Health – Boca Raton, FL

Ranju Shergill, Pekarsky & Co. – Calgary

Jennifer Silvester, Silvester & Company – Salt Lake City

Rose Mistri Somers, Russell Reynolds Associates – New York

David Turner, Kincannon & Reed – Phoenix

, Kincannon & Reed – Phoenix Thayanie Ujino, FESA Group / IIC Partners – São Paulo

Conrad Woody , Odgers Berndtson – Washington, DC

AESC ADDS EIGHT EMEA COUNCIL MEMBERS

Clare Mahon, Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa, commented, "The diverse expertise and unwavering dedication the EMEA Council members bring to our profession will propel us toward new heights of success in 2024. I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with them."

New Council Members for 2024

Thorsten Amend-Schnaar, Frankfurt-based Executive Partner at Höchsmann & Company GmbH & Co. KG, has provided executive search and leadership consulting since 2013. He primarily supports medium-sized companies, family-owned companies and international corporations in search, succession planning, coaching and management appraisals.

Alice Breeden, London-based Partner and Regional Co-Managing Partner of the CEO & Board of Directors Practice in Europe and Africa at Heidrick and Struggles, has over 20 years of experience working at the senior executive and board level. She leads work with boards and leadership teams worldwide on a range of talent advisory issues.

Alex Essaid, Dubai-based Partner at Rasd, has led high-impact executive search mandates across various sectors including family groups, investment conglomerates, construction, government, and renewable energy since 2013. His contributions have driven innovation and the development of the firm's services to provide greater value to clients in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Dalil Guendouz, Paris and Casablanca-based Partner at Exec Avenue, uses his multi-cultural CEO experience and expertise to provide executive search, interim management, leadership consulting and board services to Moroccan and international companies in Morocco, Sub Saharan Africa and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Michael Barrington Hibbert, London-based Founder, CEO and Global Managing Partner for Barrington Hibbert Associates Financial Services Practice, has advised multiple FTSE 100 firms over the years, with a global track record across C-Suite appointments covering both the buy and sell sides.

Julia Scheffer, Johannesburg-based Global Director of Business Development at AltoPartners, is the global brand custodian and communications/marketing lead for the partnership, an invited member of the Global Operating Committee and responsible for new partner search activity.

Olivia Sharp, London based Partner in the HR Practice for Eton Bridge Partners, specialises in Chief People Officer and wider HR roles globally, and has a practitioner background in HR, gained in various senior positions in a FTSE100 environment. Olivia also has extensive general management experience and specialist interests in wellbeing, particularly its relationship with organisational performance, in industrial relations and in socio-economic inclusion.

, based Partner in the HR Practice for Eton Bridge Partners, specialises in Chief People Officer and wider HR roles globally, and has a practitioner background in HR, gained in various senior positions in a FTSE100 environment. Olivia also has extensive general management experience and specialist interests in wellbeing, particularly its relationship with organisational performance, in industrial relations and in socio-economic inclusion. Elena Terol , Madrid -based Managing Partner at Cornerstone International Group, has more than 25 years of experience working at executive search companies such as Russell Reynolds and AMROP. Used to working for multinational companies, Elena has become a specialist consultant in Financial Services, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Luxury, Retail Distribution Real Estate, and Leisure & Entertainment sectors.

2024 Council Officers

The 2024 AESC EMEA Council officers are: Tim Sheffield, Chairman of Sheffield Haworth, acting EMEA Council Chair. Kristen Smit, Managing Partner at Boyden, acting Vice Chair. Joe Coulter, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner at Coulter Partners, Chair Emeritus.

The Complete 2024 AESC Council of Europe, Africa & Middle East

Tim Sheffield, Sheffield Haworth, Chair – London

Kristen Smit, Boyden, Vice Chair – Paris

Joe Coulter, Coulter Partners, Chair Emeritus and Chair, Regional & Global Membership Committees – London

Karen Greenbaum, AESC, Ex-officio – New York

Thorsten Amend-Schnaar, Höchsmann & Company GmbH & Co. KG – Frankfurt

Emanuela Aureli, Spencer Stuart – London

Jennifer Borrer, Borrer Executive Search – Lausanne

Jacques Bouwens, Russell Reynolds Associates – Amsterdam

Alice Breeden, Heidrick & Struggles – London

Tom Christensen, Stanton Chase – Norway

Oana Ciornei, Amrop Romania – Bucharest

, Amrop Romania – Manuel Clavel, Talengo / Panorma – Barcelona

Alex Essaid, Rasd – Dubai

Dalil Guendouz, Exec Avenue – Casablanca

Raffaele Jacovelli, Hightech Partners – Brussels

Ewa Kuszelewski, Michaël Berglund AB / IIC Partners – Stockholm

Marcus Meyer, Meyer & Sohne GmbH / ECI Group – Bocholt, Germany

Bernard Perry, TRANSEARCH – London

Julia Scheffer, AltoPartners – Johannesburg

, AltoPartners – Kester Scrope, Odgers Berndtson – London

Olivia Sharp, Eton Bridge Partners – Windsor

Elena Terol, Cornerstone International Group – Madrid

Annelize van Rensburg, Signium – Johannesburg

Patrycja Weglorz, EMA Partners – Poland

, EMA Partners – Sophie Wigniolle, Eric Salmon & Partners, Chair, Nominating & Governance Committee – Paris

FOUR NEW AESC APAC COUNCIL MEMBERS SELECTED

Sarah Mortimer, Managing Director, APAC, commented, "I am delighted to welcome new officers and representatives to the AESC APAC Council. I look forward to working with all APAC Council members, whose diverse expertise and strong commitment to the profession will drive us toward success in 2024."

New Council Members for 2024

Steven Greenberg, Partner-in-Charge of the Tokyo office at Heidrick & Struggles, has more than 15 years of executive search experience in Japan and Asia Pacific. He is a core member of the CEO, Board and Financial Services practices, and has successfully led search, succession and board appointments across a range of sectors including insurance, banking, asset management, private equity and beyond.

Alistair Macrae, Melbourne-based Managing Director, leads Russell Reynolds Associates' Australian operations. He focuses on Chief Financial Officer search and assessment and is also a member of the firm's Board and CEO practice.

Steven McKinney, Seoul-based Founder and President of McKinney Consulting / Kestria, has over 23 years of high-performance executive search and leadership consulting solutions to his multinational clients in the Industrial, Consumer Goods, Technology and other industries in Korea.

, -based Founder and President of McKinney Consulting / Kestria, has over 23 years of high-performance executive search and leadership consulting solutions to his multinational clients in the Industrial, Consumer Goods, Technology and other industries in Korea. Patrick Rooney , Wellington -based Associate Director of Sheffield, is an executive search thought leader and practitioner with nearly 20 years of experience in the industry globally and locally. He focuses on partnering with clients in the public and private sectors, ranging from higher education to local government, to appoint key talent.

New Council Officers for 2024

2024 AESC APAC Council officers: Nobi Kaneko, President and Managing Partner of Kaneko & Associates, has been appointed as APAC Council Chair. K Sudarshan, Managing Director of EMA Partners, has been appointed as Vice Chair.

The Complete 2024 AESC APAC Council

Nobi Kaneko, Kaneko & Associates, Chair – Tokyo

, Kaneko & Associates, Chair – K Sudarshan, EMA Partners, Vice Chair – Mumbai

Karen Greenbaum, AESC, Ex-officio – New York

Sonal Agrawal, AltoPartners / Accord India – Mumbai

Wai-Leong Chan, Eric Salmon & Partners – Singapore

Nancy Chu, Cornerstone International Group – Hong Kong

, Cornerstone International Group – Agamjeet Dang, Executive Access/Panorama – Mumbai

Shalija Dutt, Stellar Search – Delhi

Sean Garvey, Odgers Berndtson – Sydney

Steven Greenberg, Heidrick & Struggles – Tokyo

Phillip Guest, Pacific Talent Partners – Sydney

, Pacific Talent Partners – Sydney CK Guruprasad, Spencer Stuart – Bangalore

Cecile Hofer, Amrop Hofer Tan, Chair, Membership Development – Singapore

Stephen L. Irish, Ph.D., Boyden – Tokyo

Liz Jones, Fisher Leadership – Melbourne

Jiyeon Kim, Signium – Seoul

Alistair Macrae, Russell Reynolds Associates – Melbourne

Steven McKinney, McKinney Consulting | Kestria – Seoul

Yen Pin Ng, Sheffield Haworth – Shanghai & Singapore

Phillip Osborne, Kincannon & Reed, Chair, Nomination & Governance – Sydney

Patrick Rooney, Sheffield – Wellington

Warren Rushbrook, Quinton Anthony – Sydney

Geoff Slade, TRANSEARCH – Melbourne

Katherine Wang, Fitco-Consulting – Beijing

, Fitco-Consulting – Jacinta Whelan , Watermark Search – Melbourne

