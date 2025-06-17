New Research: 68% of Startups Reach $1M ARR Faster with OKRs

"OKRs helped us figure out what mattered - and where to focus - to actually hit our goals." Post this

Read the full report here

The findings include benchmarks, adoption patterns, and founder-submitted advice from real operators working in high-growth environments.

"Startups don't struggle because they're not working hard," said Steven Macdonald, founder of OKRs Tool.

"They struggle because they're not always working on the same things. OKRs - when done right - solve that."

Key findings from the report include:

68% said OKRs helped them reach $1M ARR faster

ARR faster 89% wish they had started using OKRs earlier

39% saw measurable impact within 1-3 months

56% were using spreadsheets before switching to a purpose-built OKR tool

Top benefits: improved team alignment (21%) and simplified goal tracking (20%)

The report also highlights lessons from top-performing teams, including practical tips for setting OKRs, building weekly habits, and avoiding common rollout mistakes.

One startup founder summarized it simply:

"OKRs helped us figure out what mattered - and where to focus - to actually hit our goals."

Read the full report: See what's working (and what's not) for real startups using OKRs to grow faster, align better, and stay focused as they scale. The 2025 Startup OKR Report →

About the Study

This independent study was conducted between February and May 2025 and included responses from 200 early-stage teams across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. All respondents were non-customers of OKRs Tool, ensuring an unbiased snapshot of real-world OKR adoption and outcomes.

About OKRs Tool

OKRs Tool is a goal-setting platform built specifically for early-stage startups. Designed to replace the chaos of spreadsheets and the overhead of enterprise tools, OKRs Tool helps small, fast-moving teams stay aligned, accountable, and focused on the goals that matter.

Learn more at OKRsTool.com

Media Contact

Steven Macdonald, OKRs Tool, 372 56614409, [email protected], https://www.okrstool.com/

SOURCE OKRs Tool