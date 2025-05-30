New Research and Teaching Initiative to Map the Religious and Spiritual Infrastructure of the Future

"So much is changing in American religious and spiritual life so quickly that it is essential for scholars and the broader American public to keep up and to continue to educate the next generation to understand these important transitions." Post this

"Sir John Templeton was intensely interested in the dynamics of religious innovation and change," said Templeton Foundation Chief Grants Officer W. Christopher Stewart, Ph.D. "This project is the first major attempt to map these emerging spiritual infrastructures, expanding the possibilities for discovery, growth, and human flourishing."

Alongside several research projects, the project team will facilitate media and public education on the topic. In partnership with the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS), the project will also provide fellowships for Ph.D. students in relevant fields across the country, building institutional partnerships that create a pipeline of new leaders knowledgeable about the rapidly changing American religious landscape.

Designed by Wendy Cadge, President and Professor of Sociology at Bryn Mawr College, the project will be led by Cadge in collaboration with Jonathan Anjaria, Professor of Anthropology at Brandeis University, Kraig Beyerlein, Associate Professor of Sociology and Director of the Center for the Study of Religion and Society, University of Notre Dame; Penny Edgell, Professor of Sociology, University of Minnesota; Amy Lawton, Researcher of Religion and Society, Bryn Mawr College; Diane Winston, Professor of Journalism and Communication and Knight Chair in Media and Religion, University of Southern California; and Robert Wuthnow, Professor of Sociology Emeritus and former director of the Princeton University Center for the Study of Religion at Princeton University. Edgell will also edit a new volume to serve as a complement to Wuthnow's The Restructuring of American Religion: Society and Faith Since World War II (1989, Princeton University Press).

"I'm thrilled to partner with so many amazing colleagues and institutions to bring this project to life," said Cadge. "So much is changing in American religious and spiritual life so quickly that it is essential for scholars and the broader American public to keep up and to continue to educate the next generation to understand these important transitions."

In partnership with the Religion News Service (RNS) the project will also raise public awareness about innovation and the "spiritual infrastructure" emerging in communities today, countering media focuses on religious decline and disaffiliation.

"American news media tells two stories about religion: it's in decline and it's all about politics," said Diane Winston. "But our research will tell a different story: Americans are experiencing new ways to serve, celebrate, and come together--and religion is far from dead."

The project will also focus on building a strong pipeline of leaders prepared to continue work in the changing religious and spiritual infrastructures inside and outside of the academy. In November 2025, ACLS will launch the first of two national fellowship competitions for Ph.D. students working in related fields across the country. Jonathan Anjaria, Professor of Anthropology and Faculty Director of Professional Development at the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences at Brandeis University, will work closely with ACLS in developing this fellowship. Up to 20 fellowships will be awarded in 2026 and 2027 based on a highly competitive, peer-reviewed process. Fellows will be placed with a partner organization and be part of a year-long cohort that includes in-person and virtual workshops and educational events featuring some of the researchers and journalists involved in the other arms of this project. These fellows will gain practical experience in how their research skills can be applied outside of academia.

"While PhD students' scholarly activities have the potential to make an impact in the world, most doctoral programs do not offer students the opportunity for internships," said Anjaria. "This unique program will enable students to use their research and communication skills to address practical problems, while showing potential future careers related to the study of religion."

"ACLS is excited to partner with the Templeton Religion Trust and ACLS members Brandeis University and Bryn Mawr College on this important project," said ACLS Senior Program Officer Desiree Barron-Callaci. "This work is a wonderful example of how doctoral studies can support important research about growth and change in communities, facilitate positive, socially impactful work based on this learning, and make this valuable research visible to the field as well as to our communities."

For more information about Identifying and Advancing the Spiritual Infrastructure of the Future visit https://www.brynmawr.edu/academics/centers-institutes-projects/spiritual-infrastructure-future.

