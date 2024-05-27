New research by the sex-positive dating app Pure highlights an alarming lack of sexual expression among women

The study revealed 90% of women have sexual desires they wish to explore, but 46% feel uncomfortable discussing them. In response, Pure has launched "Pure Queens", a sexually-liberating dating app subscription designed by women, for women.
BERLIN, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New research by Pure, the sex-positive dating app that fosters an honest, shameless, and liberating dating experience, has revealed that sexual kinks aren't as non-conventional as many think. Some 90% of women have sexual desires they wish to explore, with 35% willing to engage in an orgy, 32% desiring rough sexual encounters, and 22% interested in public sex. However, the research points to a worrying lack of sexual freedom among women, with many holding back from pursuing their sexual fantasies due to fear of judgment (52%), exposure (26%), and incompatibility (32%).
While sex isn't the taboo it once was, many women continue to feel uncomfortable exploring their sexuality. Some 46% admit they have experienced discomfort when discussing their desires with a partner, while 14% feel ashamed to admit they are interested in certain kinks. Despite this, many women go out of their way to pleasure their partners with 66% admitting to engaging in sexual activities they do not enjoy, while 55% have stopped using contraception.
This research has assisted Pure in developing "Pure Queens", the first women-only dating app subscription designed by women, which empowers female users to set their own dating rules and explore their sexual interests on their own terms. Unlocking new features such as "Smart Likes", users can establish boundaries based on their desires and preferences to determine who they receive likes from. Likewise, with 51% of women having faced negative experiences in the past after sharing a sexual desire with an unwilling partner, Pure's "Incognito Mode" feature enables users to browse unseen, turn off read receipts, and appear offline to avoid communication with incompatible partners.
"Many women don't feel comfortable discussing their sexual fantasies, let alone exploring them. But none of us are truly vanilla and we all have something a little freaky that we enjoy… whether or not we're willing to admit it. At Pure, our greatest desire is to create a dating app where women feel they can be themselves and show their kinky side without fear of judgment or rejection. That's precisely what Pure Queens offers—a dating app experience where women set the rules. No more repressing your deepest desires or doing things you don't enjoy just to please others. It's the experiences you want, when you want them, with people you truly desire." — Olga Petrunina, CEO of Pure.
Data was collected from more than 3,000 adults aged over 18 years old. The research included men and women, with no focus on particular ethnicities, sexualities, or social backgrounds.
Pure is a sex-positive dating app that empowers users to set their own boundaries, fostering connections between like-minded people based on their needs, desires, and preferences. Launched in 2013 on iOS and Android, Pure has attracted millions of users worldwide by providing a safe place for those seeking casual connections to explore their sexuality.
Nadya Movchan, Pure dating app, 44 7833278725, [email protected], https://pure.app/
