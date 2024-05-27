New research by the sex-positive dating app Pure highlights an alarming lack of sexual expression among women, with 90% having desires they wish to explore, yet almost half of women feel uncomfortable discussing them. Post this

This research has assisted Pure in developing "Pure Queens", the first women-only dating app subscription designed by women, which empowers female users to set their own dating rules and explore their sexual interests on their own terms. Unlocking new features such as "Smart Likes", users can establish boundaries based on their desires and preferences to determine who they receive likes from. Likewise, with 51% of women having faced negative experiences in the past after sharing a sexual desire with an unwilling partner, Pure's "Incognito Mode" feature enables users to browse unseen, turn off read receipts, and appear offline to avoid communication with incompatible partners.

"Many women don't feel comfortable discussing their sexual fantasies, let alone exploring them. But none of us are truly vanilla and we all have something a little freaky that we enjoy… whether or not we're willing to admit it. At Pure, our greatest desire is to create a dating app where women feel they can be themselves and show their kinky side without fear of judgment or rejection. That's precisely what Pure Queens offers—a dating app experience where women set the rules. No more repressing your deepest desires or doing things you don't enjoy just to please others. It's the experiences you want, when you want them, with people you truly desire." — Olga Petrunina, CEO of Pure.

Data was collected from more than 3,000 adults aged over 18 years old. The research included men and women, with no focus on particular ethnicities, sexualities, or social backgrounds.

About Pure

Pure is a sex-positive dating app that empowers users to set their own boundaries, fostering connections between like-minded people based on their needs, desires, and preferences. Launched in 2013 on iOS and Android, Pure has attracted millions of users worldwide by providing a safe place for those seeking casual connections to explore their sexuality.

