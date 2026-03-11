New Research Challenges the "Great Wealth Transfer" Narrative, Warns of Systemic Asset Value Erosion as Baby Boomers Exit the Economy

ROLE Advisory white paper introduces the "Boomer Asset Mirage" framework, arguing that trillions in projected boomer wealth may quietly evaporate before reaching younger generations
SHERMAN, Conn., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROLE Advisory today published a white paper introducing a new economic framework, the Boomer Asset Mirage: A Cohort Asset Circularity Trap, which challenges the widely held expectation that Baby Boomers will transfer $70 to $100 trillion in wealth to younger generations over the next two decades.
The paper, authored by Rowland Hanley, Founder of ROLE Advisory, argues that a substantial portion of boomer wealth is not truly transferable at its stated value because the value of that wealth is itself sustained by the very generation that holds it. When boomers exit the economy through death, downsizing, and retirement drawdown, they simultaneously flood asset markets with supply and withdraw the consumer demand that gave those assets their current value.
"The $70 to $100 trillion figure is not wrong — it is incomplete," said Hanley. "It treats boomer wealth as a static stock to be handed from one generation to the next, without accounting for the fact that boomers are also the engine driving the value of what they hold. The Great Wealth Transfer may ultimately prove to be a Moderate and Uneven Asset Redistribution, with a significant portion of that nominal value quietly evaporating in the process."
Key Findings:
The Real Estate Supply Shock. Boomers own approximately 37 percent of all U.S. homes and an estimated 68 to 70 percent of the nation's vacation home stock. As the cohort ages and dies, 20 to 30 million properties are projected to enter the market — concentrated in rural areas, aging suburbs, and Southern coastal markets where millennial buyer demand is structurally insufficient to absorb supply at current prices.
The Vacation Home Vulnerability. Southern coastal markets including Florida, the Carolinas, and the Gulf Coast face a particularly acute risk as boomer-dominated vacation property supply surges into markets already stressed by rising insurance costs, HOA fees, and climate-related buyer hesitation. Redfin data already shows second-home mortgage originations down 28 to 32 percent year-over-year in major Florida metros.
The Equity Drawdown-Deflation Dynamic. Boomers hold 54 percent of U.S. corporate equity, disproportionately concentrated in industries — pharmaceuticals, elder care, leisure travel — that depend on boomer consumer spending. As the cohort declines, these sectors face both shrinking customer bases and large-scale boomer liquidation simultaneously.
The Macro Consumer Spending Backdrop. Boomers drive an estimated 40 percent of U.S. consumer spending, representing approximately 28 percent of GDP. Their demographic withdrawal carries aggregate demand implications that extend well beyond the specific assets they hold.
Second-Order Financial System Risk. The paper identifies an understudied risk in estate-driven foreclosures on encumbered vacation properties and calls for regulators to incorporate boomer cohort-exit scenarios into forward-looking stress tests for regional banks, HELOC portfolios, and the FHA-backstopped reverse mortgage ecosystem.
The paper notes that existing research addresses these dynamics only in disciplinary fragments, and calls for an integrated model connecting housing supply, equity sector demand, and cohort-level wealth concentration — a framework that does not currently exist in the published literature.
The full white paper has been filed with the Social Science Research Network (SSRN) and is available for download at: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=6321258
