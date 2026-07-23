New Research Finds Ai Visibility Highly Concentrated In Florida Commercial Construction

A new study from Evoke Strategy found that just 10 companies accounted for nearly half of all AI-generated company mentions in the Florida commercial construction industry

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new study from Evoke Strategy found that AI visibility in Florida's commercial construction industry is highly concentrated, with just 10 companies accounting for nearly half of all company and organization mentions generated across four leading AI platforms. The research also found significant differences in the companies recommended by ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity when responding to the same buyer discovery questions.

Research Found Concentration - and Gaps - in AI Visibility

The 2026 Florida Commercial Construction AI Visibility Report analyzed 100 unbranded buyer discovery prompts across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity, generating 400 AI responses and more than 3,300 company and organization mentions.

The research found that just 10 companies accounted for 47.5% of all company and organization mentions, despite 238 different companies and organizations appearing in the study.

Those top 10 included an even split of five Florida-headquartered firms and five national companies with Florida operations.

The study also found significant differences in findings between AI platforms. When the same buyer prompt was run across all four platforms:

70.4% of the companies appeared on only one platform

Just 2.6% appeared on all four. Across 64 of the 100 prompts

No company appeared on every platform.

AI Is Becoming Another Source of Early Buyer Research

AI does not replace referrals, existing relationships or traditional procurement processes. But AI is clearly becoming another resource buyers use when researching companies. As a result, understanding how AI platforms describe and recommend a business may become an increasingly important part of overall digital visibility.

"Construction has always been a relationship-driven industry, and that isn't changing. What is changing is the number of places buyers gather information. Understanding how your company is represented across AI platforms is becoming another part of managing your overall visibility," said Devon Vocke, co-founder of Evoke Strategy. "For years, companies focused on whether customers could find them through Google or industry directories. Today, many buyers are also using AI tools to help identify potential contractors, suppliers and partners. Our research suggests those recommendations aren't consistent across platforms, and companies shouldn't assume they're being represented the same way everywhere."

Different AI Platforms Produced Different Results

The study found substantial differences in the types of companies surfaced by each AI platform. ChatGPT's responses leaned heavily toward national firms, with 69.4% of classified mentions going to national companies, while Perplexity favored Florida-headquartered firms, which accounted for 71.0% of classified mentions on that platform, a difference of more than 40 percentage points.

"It's not surprising that larger national firms are showing up in Florida searches, as the national firms often have broader digital footprints, media coverage and third-party references," explained Vocke. "But the findings do suggest companies should better understand how they are represented across AI platforms and ensure publicly available information clearly communicates their expertise, project experience and geographic markets so even smaller firms stay competitive."

Second Industry Study Suggests Broader AI Visibility Trend

The commercial construction report follows Evoke Strategy's earlier Florida Manufacturing AI Visibility Report, which identified similar patterns of concentrated visibility and significant differences among AI platforms. Together, the studies show that concentrated visibility and significant disagreement among AI platforms are not unique to one Florida industry. Similar patterns appeared across both manufacturing and commercial construction, despite the differences between the two markets.

Evoke Strategy plans to expand its AI Visibility research into additional industries to better understand how AI platforms are influencing business discovery and recommendations.

The full 2026 Florida Commercial Construction AI Visibility Report is available here.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Vocke, Evoke Strategy, 1 813-240-0791, [email protected], www.evokestrategy.com

SOURCE Evoke Strategy