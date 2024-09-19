New Research Finds Businesses Struggling with Employee Job Satisfaction and HR Business Demands

Eighty-three percent of HR leaders report struggling with their Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) and 39% say they rely on old-fashioned ways to manage employee engagement and business demands.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrimePay, the human capital management (HCM) SaaS company for people-centric businesses, released two new independent research reports that connect employee experience and the use of HR technology. The reports, "2024: Current State of the Employee Experience," and "2024: The Role of Data and Tech in the Employee Experience," fill a gap in data on mid-sized and large organizations' participation in the national HR discourse.