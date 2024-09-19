New Research Finds Businesses Struggling with Employee Job Satisfaction and HR Business Demands

Eighty-three percent of HR leaders report struggling with their Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) and 39% say they rely on old-fashioned ways to manage employee engagement and business demands.
WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrimePay, the human capital management (HCM) SaaS company for people-centric businesses, released two new independent research reports that connect employee experience and the use of HR technology. The reports, "2024: Current State of the Employee Experience," and "2024: The Role of Data and Tech in the Employee Experience," fill a gap in data on mid-sized and large organizations' participation in the national HR discourse.
"Our Annual HR Systems Report shows that more than ever, the employee experience is critical to the HR technology value proposition," said Teri Zipper, CEO of Sapient Insights Group. "Employees and managers alike don't want or need to be HR tech experts. They just need to get their job done, and they want HR to be simple, whether they're hiring a new employee, managing performance, or updating their benefits."
Key findings of the reports include:
- HR leaders are struggling with employees' low job satisfaction. Eighty-three percent reported low eNPS. Only 17% rated their employee engagement as excellent.
- Most excellent eNPS-scoring organizations use HR technology. Six out of ten organizations with an eNPS above 50 reports using an all-in-one HR system.
- Higher eNPS-scoring organizations use HR technology to improve employee experience, like performance and recognition, employee self-service, hybrid work, and talent onboarding.
- Organizations with all-in-one HR technology report higher employee engagement, with 37% achieving eNPS scores between 51 and 80.
- More than a third of businesses still rely on manual solutions to manage employee experience: 39% manage employee data manually, and 30% store employee data in spreadsheets.
- Forty-three percent of HR leaders said incorrect and/or inconsistent HR data makes it difficult to manage employee engagement and other HR functions like hiring, benefits, and talent.
"While mid-sized and larger businesses grapple with the very same employee experience challenges faced by Fortune 1000® companies— onboarding, engagement, performance, benefits — they have smaller budgets and limited staff to manage them," said Scott Johnson, CEO of PrimePay. "An all-in-one HCM platform can help HR and Finance leaders scale employee experience, HR processes, and compliance."
Redpoint Research, a third-party research firm, conducted surveys in April 2024. The firm surveyed 161 U.S.-based HR leaders (CHRO, Executive, VP, Director) at organizations with two hundred – 2,000 employees.
