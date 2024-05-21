New Research from CXPA and McorpCX link CX education and upskilling to greater CX maturity, leading to greater business success.

"The equation is simple: to be more customer-centric, prioritize educating your people on what it means, how they will benefit, and the tools they can employ to make it real every day." Post this

Eighty-two percent of companies rated the top strategic outcome they expect from CX as shifting organizational mindsets to consider the customer's perspective in how they operate.

Nearly a third of companies, 30 percent, consider their organizations very mature, boasting customer experience maturity at either stage 4 (systematic) or stage 5 (embedded).

Organizations prioritizing enterprise-wide CX learning are up to 3 times as likely to have high CX maturity than those that don't.

Although 87 percent of executives recognize CX's strategic importance[1], only 27 percent prioritize CX knowledge building as a priority or engage in it.

Customer insight and understanding (72 percent of respondents) is rated as the top area employees need to learn to drive the greatest business value, followed by customer centricity (62 percent).

"It seems intuitive that higher levels of investment in customer experience education and upskilling would lead to higher levels of CX maturity and based on CXPA data and myriad other studies, greater business value. I'm gratified to see our research validate this," said Greg Melia, CAE, CEO of the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA). "It is my hope that this research reinforces the business case for investing in well-structured CX education as a key part of achieving better customer experience outcomes for customers, employees and organizations" he concluded.

Based on analysis of the data and the best practices of the CXPA and McorpCX, the research whitepaper[2] provides a series of recommendations to help organizations at different stages of CX maturity determine the best training, the audiences for that training, and the content needed to drive customer centricity across an organization.

Michael Hinshaw, President of McorpCX, stated, "Both in this research and in our experience, we have seen the virtuous cycle of CX learning driving CX maturity and business value creation. Ironically, CX education is required to achieve greater maturity, but only more mature organizations appear to prioritize CX learning and upskilling. The equation is simple: to be more customer-centric, prioritize educating your people on what it means, how they will benefit, and the tools they can employ to make it real every day."

To obtain a copy of the whitepaper, please visit www.mcorpcx.com/cx-education-research. For more information on customer experience and how to embed it in your organization, contact McorpCX and the CXPA.

About McorpCX and the CXPA:

McorpCX (https://www.mcorpcx.com)

McorpCX is an independent, people-first consultancy that helps clients better compete and drive value by improving customer and employee experience. Recognized by industry analysts as a customer, employee, and digital experience strategy leader, we unlock growth by reimagining how organizations leverage human insights and data analysis to better sell to, serve, and engage with their audiences. Based in San Francisco with operations across North America, the company and its team of accomplished strategists, analysts, and research experts have driven experience-led business success for mid-market and Fortune 500 organizations since our founding in 2002.

CXPA (https://www.cxpaglobal.org)

Founded in 2011, the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA) is an independent global non-profit organization dedicated to the customer experience profession. We increase the impact and visibility of customer experience professionals, facilitate effective member-to-member sharing, and establish respected standards. We publish the CXPA CX Book of Knowledge and award the Certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP) certification.

[1] Consulting.us. "Executives say customer experience top priority to spur growth in 2020." Accessed 04/24

[2] CXPA & McorpCX. (2024). The Link Between Organizational Wide CX Education and Upskilling and CX Maturity, which is Proven to Lead to Business Success. Retrieved from mcorpcx.com/cx-education-research.

Media Contact

Lannette Ingels, McorpCX, 1 415-526-2655 x711, [email protected], www.mcorpcx.com

SOURCE McorpCX